Finance releases $11.7M in rebates

By
|
Posted on May 19 2017

Tag: ,

The Department of Finance released yesterday a total of $11,795,238.26 in rebates, refunds, and tax credit checks that were mailed to Saipan residents. Those on Tinian and Rota can pick up their checks at their respective Finance offices.

Taxpayers who filed their taxes on or before the April 17 filing deadline will be the first one to get their rebate checks a few days after the checks were mailed out on Tuesday.

This is the first batch of checks released. Those included in the initial release are $5,659,364.10 in refunds/rebates on Saipan, and $386,326.71 and 395,199.54 for Tinian and Rota respectively, $4,841,304.58 in CNMI child taxes, $58,382.65 in American Opportunity Tax Credits, and $454,660.68 for loan programs at various banks that allowed loans against tax refunds/rebates.

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson advised all taxpayers to give the United States Postal Service time to sort and distribute the checks. “If any issues from prior year tax filings are still pending, this may delay the release of tax checks.”

“I respectfully remind filers to clear those prior year items at their earliest convenience in order to expedite the processing of the checks. As taxpayers clear the pending items on the remaining tax returns, [Finance] will continue the release of pending refunds, rebates, child tax, and American Opportunity Tax Credit checks.”

The administration—Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog—commended the Finance Department for the speedy processing and disbursement of checks.

“We want to recognize the employees of the Division of Revenue and Taxation, Division of Electronic Data Processing, and Treasury for their hard work and effort to get these checks processed and released as quickly as possible,” Torres said in a statement.

“Their jobs are difficult and stressful, but we want to acknowledge them for their great service. We also want to thank the community for their continued patience and cooperation as they wait for the release of these checks.”

For more information, questions or concerns, call 664-1000, -1040, -1043, or -1098.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

BREAKING NEWS: Torres accepts Labor secretary’s resignation

Posted On May 19 2017
, By

Clicking with customers

Posted On May 19 2017
, By

IPI poured over $200M to NMI economy

Posted On May 19 2017
, By

Blood pressure screening at grocery stores

Posted On May 19 2017
, By
  • jun

    More money for the Poker machines.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

May 2017

TAGA Sports

April - June 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - May 19, 2017

Posted On May 19 2017

Community Briefs - May 18, 2017

Posted On May 18 2017

Community Briefs - May 17, 2017

Posted On May 17 2017

Life and Style

Bridge Capital donates $5K to Tournament of Champions

Posted On May 08 2017

SandCastle donates deluxe tickets for Hyatt golf classic raffle prizes

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Asiana donates round-trip ticket to Europe for Hyatt golf tourney

Posted On Apr 10 2017

Environment

SPREP to hold workshop at PIEC

Posted On May 12 2017

Environment conference registration now open

Posted On May 10 2017

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Mar 30 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SIS’ Cerinn Hwang wins National Merit Scholarship

Posted On May 17 2017

NMC Nursing Program is now accepting  applications

Posted On May 15 2017

Manta Ray Battalion wins overall drill meet award

Posted On May 10 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

May is Guam Tourism Month

Posted On May 15 2017

Arriving passengers get free airport WiFi

Posted On May 10 2017

Globetrotting high schooler named Marianas intern

Posted On May 05 2017

Weather Forecast

May 19, 2017, 8:54 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 7 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 7 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:47 PM
sunset: 8:39 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune