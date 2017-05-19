Finance releases $11.7M in rebates

The Department of Finance released yesterday a total of $11,795,238.26 in rebates, refunds, and tax credit checks that were mailed to Saipan residents. Those on Tinian and Rota can pick up their checks at their respective Finance offices.

Taxpayers who filed their taxes on or before the April 17 filing deadline will be the first one to get their rebate checks a few days after the checks were mailed out on Tuesday.

This is the first batch of checks released. Those included in the initial release are $5,659,364.10 in refunds/rebates on Saipan, and $386,326.71 and 395,199.54 for Tinian and Rota respectively, $4,841,304.58 in CNMI child taxes, $58,382.65 in American Opportunity Tax Credits, and $454,660.68 for loan programs at various banks that allowed loans against tax refunds/rebates.

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson advised all taxpayers to give the United States Postal Service time to sort and distribute the checks. “If any issues from prior year tax filings are still pending, this may delay the release of tax checks.”

“I respectfully remind filers to clear those prior year items at their earliest convenience in order to expedite the processing of the checks. As taxpayers clear the pending items on the remaining tax returns, [Finance] will continue the release of pending refunds, rebates, child tax, and American Opportunity Tax Credit checks.”

The administration—Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog—commended the Finance Department for the speedy processing and disbursement of checks.

“We want to recognize the employees of the Division of Revenue and Taxation, Division of Electronic Data Processing, and Treasury for their hard work and effort to get these checks processed and released as quickly as possible,” Torres said in a statement.

“Their jobs are difficult and stressful, but we want to acknowledge them for their great service. We also want to thank the community for their continued patience and cooperation as they wait for the release of these checks.”

For more information, questions or concerns, call 664-1000, -1040, -1043, or -1098.