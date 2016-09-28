First swim meet set for Saturday

Saipan Swim Club’s Kento Akimaru competes in the 200m butterfly event in a local meet early this year at the Kan Pacific Swimming Pool. The 2016-2017 swim season will start this Saturday. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

The swimming season on the island begins this Saturday as Northern Mariana Islands Swimming Federation holds its first meet at the Kan Pacific Swimming Pool.

The weekend event is a timed one with swim marks to be considered in the CNMI’s record book. The meet will run from 8am to 11am with warm-ups starting at 7am. Events lined up are 100m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 100m backstroke, 200m freestyle, 400m individual medley, 50m butterfly, and 50m backstroke for the first batch. The second set, which will start 10 minutes after the 50m backstroke heats conclude, will have the 400m freestyle, 100m breaststroke, 200m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 200m backstroke, 200m IM, 50 breaststroke, and 50m freestyle. NMISF will then take another 10-minute break before capping the meet with the 200m medley relay and the 200m freestyle relay events.

Saipan Swim Club and Tsunami Saipan members are expected to join the first tournament of the season. SSC needs nine individuals to volunteer as timers or replacement timers, while a mandatory meeting for parents will be held this Friday at 5:30pm.

Meanwhile, besides the NMISF-hosted first meet, 26 others events are lined up for the 2016-2017 season.

NMISF will have another timed tournament on Nov. 5, while SSC will bring back the All Schools Swim Championship, which was canceled last year after Typhoon Soudelor hit Saipan. The All Schools meet this year will be held on Nov. 12, while on Nov. 19 to 21, Tsunami Saipan swimmers will head to Taiwan for the Taipei International Meet.

For December, there will be two events—with NMISF having its third timed meet on Dec. 3 and sending CNMI swimmers to Ontario, Canada for the 13th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

Other tournaments NMISF scheduled for the season were the NMISF fourth meet on Jan. 7; SSC Distance Double Meet on Jan. 21; SSC Meek and Mighty on Feb. 4; SSC Pentathlon on Feb. 18; Tokyo Junior Sprint (for Tsunami Saipan swimmers) on March 4 and 5; SSC International Meet on March 16 to 18; Saipan Ocean Swim on March 19;

Guam International Meet on April 1 and 2; Escape from Managaha on April 8; Sak Sprint Meet on April 29; NMISF meet on May 7; Guam B/C Championships on May 14; Guam Championships on May 27 and 28; Cocos Crossing on May 29; Summer Fun Open Water on June 4; Palau Invitational on June 11 to 13; Keo Nakama Invitational-Hawaii on July 4 to 6; FINA World Championships (long course) from July 23 to 30; Summer Fun Open Water on Aug. 6; Eagle Ray Open Water on Aug. 19; and Harvest Moon Open Water (Sept. 16).

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

