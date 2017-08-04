Former Labor chief says she can’t afford a lawyer

By
|
Posted on Aug 04 2017

Tag: , , ,

Former Labor Secretary Edith Eleanor DeLeon Guerrero is claiming penury, saying she can’t afford a lawyer to represent her in a traffic case charging her with misuse of a government vehicle.

At the scheduled hearing yesterday, DeLeon Guerrero informed Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho that she is jobless and can’t afford a lawyer. She appeared without a counsel and said she is still looking for a job.

The former Labor secretary also stated she has no source of income.

Camacho found DeLeon Guerrero eligible for a court-appointed counsel and tapped the Office of the Public Defender as her lawyer.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit appeared as counsel for DeLeon Guerrero. Assistant attorney general Jonathan Glass Jr. appeared as counsel for the government.

Camacho continued the motion hearing on Oct. 5, 2017, at 1:30pm.

Yesterday was supposed to be a hearing on the Office of the Attorney General’s motion to clarify Camacho’s previous interpretation of a “vehicle owned” or “leased.”

The bench trial of Deleon Guerrero was supposed to start last June 7, but Camacho vacated it because of the OAG’s motion for clarification.

Last Oct. 1, 2016, DeLeon Guerrero, at the time the Labor secretary, was cited for violation of restriction upon use of government vehicles such as driving a government vehicle that does not bear a government license plate, driving an unmarked government vehicle, and operating a government vehicle with tints on its windows.

DeLeon Guerrero pleaded not guilty.

In an earlier interview, Deleon Guerrero said she pleaded not guilty to the charges as it was a rent-a-car vehicle and obviously not government property.

Each of three charges is punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or three days of imprisonment, according to the law.

According to court documents, police officer Jesus Santos issued the traffic citation against Deleon Guerrero on Oct. 16, 2016, at 3:39pm in the parking lot of the Happiness Chinese Restaurant in western Garapan.

Deleon Guerrero was the driver of a red five-door Toyota car with license plate ACU-788. The car is registered to Marfega Trading Co. Inc. (Ferdie De La Torre)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Tinian delegation urges PSS to screen contractors

Posted On Jul 25 2017
, By

CUC board nominee, among others to go before Senate

Posted On Jul 11 2017
, By

No probable cause found to charge Lizama with failure to update info

Posted On Jul 11 2017
, By

Ex-cop in hit-and-run case gets 5-year sentence

Posted On Jul 06 2017
, By
  • deoppressolibres

    Since these vehicles are leased by Govt. entities the central Govt. OR each Govt. agency that is paying for the leased vehicles should be held liable for tinting and bearing Govt. license plates along with the leasing company and not the driver.
    The driver should still be held liable for the authorized operation of such vehicle.
    The Govt. should also inventory ALL of it’s vehicles, leased and Govt. owned to ensure all are conforming to law.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 4, 2017

Posted On Aug 04 2017

Community Briefs - August 3, 2017

Posted On Aug 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS students show gains in national standardized tests

Posted On Aug 04 2017

GMS to host academic quiz bee, talent show

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 4, 2017, 5:46 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
32°C
real feel: 43°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 64%
wind speed: 1 m/s SW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune