Former Telesource allegedly owes NMI $5M in taxes

The former Telesource CNMI Inc. allegedly owes the CNMI Department of Finance’s Division of Revenue and Taxation $4,595,410 in taxes for tax period ended in 2011, 2012, and 2015.

Finance filed on Thursday a notice of tax lien against Telesource CNMI before the U.S. District Court for the NMI.

According to court documents, taxes, including interest and penalties, have been assessed against Telesource CNMI, but that demand for payment remains unpaid.

“Therefore there is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands on all property and rights to property belonging to this taxpayer for the amount of these taxes and any additional penalties, interest, and costs that may accrue,” said Revenue and Taxation collection branch manager Richard Santos in the notice.

Santos said Telesource CNMI owes corporate income tax in the amount of $5,593,827 for tax period ended in 2012; manufacturing and wholesaling tax, $1,489 ended in 2011; and monthly business gross revenue tax, $94 ended in 2015.

A former employee of Telesource CNMI has disclosed in court documents filed in federal court that Telesource has changed its name to Pernix Group Inc. and has offices in Fiji Islands and Illinois.