Four-leaf clover sonnets about Ireland, St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, and poetry by Joey Leahy Connolly.



A Sonnet for Saint Patrick’s Day

green gewgaws start appearing in variety stores before Valentine’s Day

green leprechaun t-shirts, shamrock ties, and hats sold by the score

plenty of green beer everywhere even a green river runs in Chicago today

New York’s parade has Irish pipes, policemen, marching bands, and more

over in Erin folks used to get up and go to morning Mass in a local church

they would eat a simple meal of beef, potatoes, tea, and Irish soda bread

many Irish will leave the big green scene commercial machine in the lurch

while from underneath ladies wool scarves peeks hair of beautiful red

St. Patrick departed the Emerald Isle over fourteen hundred years ago

kidnapped in Scotland and brought as a slave to Erin when a young boy

after six years he escaped to return to Scotland in a boat he could row

he later returned to Ireland bringing Druids Irish Catholic guilt and joy

now Patrick is used as an excuse for people to drink booze like a fish

from green beer to Irish whiskey dear—they all wish they were Irish



Haiku Sonnet for Hibernia

peat brown liquid a four leaf shamrock Kelly on the green

peat brown liquid tempting tongue finished with work

peat brown liquid a pub down the block a pint for balance

peat brown liquid Guinness and poteen no reason to shirk

uilleann pipes and acapella ballads from Seamus Ennis

Chieftains great Irish music heard around the world

songs of history humor fighting dancing and love

over which the Orange White and Green flag unfurled

poetry is heard in every village street pub and church

poetry is heard in around above and beyond the noise

poetry is heard from the countryside lovely girls *wren boys

poetry is heard love lasts forever some left in the lurch

for centuries thousands of known and unknown greats

20thcentury James Joyce to Seamus Heaney & W.B. Yeats

* See Sligo Heritage about this ancient ‘wren boys’ custom still practiced today on St. Stephen’s Day, the day after Christmas.

The Old Sot and the Old Sod

—an Irish-American reverie



if I should pass out think but this of me

that there’s a small corner of this old pub

that is forever Ireland and will always be

a place you can eat some decent pub grub

outside is Ireland the sot is aware he’s back there

in his present drunken state tasting Irish cheese

more Irish fare washed down with a shot and a beer

a corned beef cabbage plate he’ll have a pint or two

drink it right away a drop now of Tullamore Dew

no less takes him back his thoughts by Ireland given

his earphones sing with Irish harps and songs today

Laoise Kelly, Teada, Seamus Ennis, all sing and play

his heart is resting and at peace in an Irish heaven

who is he, why its me Joey Connolly, poetry driven



L & G Legit Wedded Be

one fine sunny day in the month of May

into city and village voting booth

voters turned out for a new wedding way

came the aged, the married, and the youth

results were about a 60 / 40 split

pro voters topped with more than half of it

knowing this new form of legal marriage

may not result in a baby carriage

from Dublin, Cork, Limerick to Galway

now some couples can make their wedding plan

since they legalized gay marriage today

when woman weds woman and man weds man

those critical of Ireland take note

people spoke with a democratic vote

*Ireland legalizes gay marriage, a sonnet written on May 24, 2015.