Francisco M. Sablan Middle School promotes 101

The Francisco M. Sablan Middle School promoted 101 students when it conducted a promotional ceremony last Tuesday at the Royal Taga Ballroom of the Saipan World Resort.

The 8th graders of the Francisco M. Sablan Middle School were promoted to the high school level. Out of the 101 students that were promoted, 96 students were present during the promotional ceremony to receive their promotional certificates.

The Francisco M. Sablan Middle School’s keynote speaker for their 2017 promotional ceremony was associate commissioner of Administrative Services Glenn P. Muna.

In his speech, Muna compares the transition to high school to the ocean and its waves, constantly changing.

According to Muna, entering high school is like entering unchartered waters but the waves of change will determine the direction each student chooses to take.

“Some of you will catch the same wave and stick together, some will venture out and catch their own waves and make new friends,” said Muna. “Whatever wave you choose to be on, be prepared for the unexpected,” added Muna.

Muna inspired the students to be prepared and to enjoy the ride but to stay focused.

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School valedictorian Elisha Posadas inspired her fellow classmates to be the best possible person they can be as they enter high school and to learn from failures that they encounter along the way.

Posadas was awarded an academic excellence award in computer literacy 3, academic excellence award in social studies, the Board of Education Award, and the valedictorian plaque.

Francisco M. Sablan Middle School salutatorian Ghessa Belnas received an academic excellence award in mathematics, language arts, and science. Belnas also received the Commissioner of Education Award.

