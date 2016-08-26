Free football coaching workshop set for Sept. 3

NMIFA technical director Kiyoshi Sekiguchi, seen here speaking in a press conference during an earlier AFC event, will lead a coaching workshop set for Sept. 3 at the Koblerville Elementary School. (AFC Photo)

Northern Mariana Islands Football Association will be hosting a coaching workshop on Sept. 3 at the cafeteria of the Koblerville Elementary School.

The workshop is divided into two parts with no less than NMIFA technical director and CNMI National Men’s Team coach Kiyoshi Sekiguchi leading the first or the indoor session of the seminar. He will be assisted by NMIFA youth coach Jershwin Angeles and the mentors will discuss the games of the CNMI men’s and women’s national teams in the EAFF E-1 Football Championships 2017 Round 1 in Guam last June to give pointers to the participants of the workshop.

The event is open to coaches in all levels with the indoor session to run from 9am to 10:30am. The workshop is free.

For the second part of the seminar, participants will be led to the Koblerville pitch to meet goalkeeper Christopher Aninzo. The CNMI National Team and MP United goalie will share goalkeeping coaching techniques and strategies to the participants from 10:40am to 11:50am.

Interested coaches are requested to register with NMIFA via phone call of email on or before Aug. 31.

“Coach Seki is very eager to share this coaching information with as many coaches as possible. Please do not miss this opportunity to better your coaching techniques,” NMIFA said in a press release sent to Saipan Tribune.

The workshop is very timely as the 2016 NMIFA Fall Youth League is scheduled to open on Sept. 10 at the various school pitches on Saipan. (RBM)

