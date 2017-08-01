Free Veterans Choice workshops next week

The office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) is hosting next week a series of Veterans Choice workshops that are open to veterans, their families, and members of the public who would like to learn more about veterans’ options for healthcare in the community through the Veterans Administration’s Choice program.

The workshops are scheduled as follows:

– Rota: Aug. 8, 2017, from 9:30am to 11:30am, NMC instructional site, Room A-1

– Tinian: Aug. 9, 2017, from 9:30am to 11:30am, Tinian Public Library

– Saipan: Aug. 10, 2017, from 5pm to 7pm, Pedro T. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and TriWest (the VA’s third-party administrator for the Choice program) will be present to share information and answer questions. (PR)