Free Veterans Choice workshops next week

By
|
Posted on Aug 01 2017

Tag: , , ,

The office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) is hosting next week a series of Veterans Choice workshops that are open to veterans, their families, and members of the public who would like to learn more about veterans’ options for healthcare in the community through the Veterans Administration’s Choice program.  

The workshops are scheduled as follows:

– Rota: Aug. 8, 2017, from 9:30am to 11:30am, NMC instructional site, Room A-1

– Tinian: Aug. 9, 2017, from 9:30am to 11:30am, Tinian Public Library

– Saipan: Aug. 10, 2017, from 5pm to 7pm, Pedro T. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center

Representatives of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and TriWest (the VA’s third-party administrator for the Choice program) will be present to share information and answer questions. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017
, By

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 12, 2017

Posted On Jul 12 2017
, By

Community Briefs – July 11, 2017

Posted On Jul 11 2017
, By

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 10, 2017

Posted On Jul 10 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 1, 2017

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Community Briefs - July 31, 2017

Posted On Jul 31 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

OES information out

Posted On Aug 01 2017

GES info for students, parents

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Registration for fall semester ongoing

Posted On Aug 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 2, 2017, 3:39 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune