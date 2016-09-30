Free workshop for Marianas Veterans History Project set

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , ,

Join the Veterans History Project and help collect the first-hand stories of Marianas veterans for preservation in the Library of Congress. Sign up for a workshop with oral historian Dr. Luisa Del Guidice to learn more about the project and build your interviewing and documentation techniques.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

-Tinian: Oct. 4, 10am, Tinian Public Library

-Rota: Oct. 5, 10am, Northern Marianas College Instructional Site

-Saipan: Oct. 8, 10am, American Memorial Park Visitors Center.

All workshops are free and open to the public. To register or for more information, contact the Office of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan at 323-2647 or email kilili@mail.house.gov.

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

