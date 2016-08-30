Free workshop on world geography through coins at JKPL

Local youths above 5 years old are invited to the Joeten-Kiyu Public Library in Susupe this Saturday, Sept. 3, from 10am to 11:30am in the Pacific Room.

Come and learn the many countries of origin for foreign coins that were brought to Saipan. Each youth will be assigned actual foreign coins for them to find out what country it came from. Each coin will then be glued onto a large world map for permanent display at the public library. Over 50 coins will be displayed on the map when finished as the community’s coin collection for all to see.

The map and education instruction will be provided by the Mariana Stamp and Coin Club. Interesting foreign coins are provided by the American Red Cross’ Saipan local office. These coins were donated to the American Red Cross into their many coin donation boxes located in many locations such as the Joeten Stores.

U.S. coins are donated in the American Red Cross and support their many local activities. Sometimes people put foreign coins into these donation boxes. These foreign coins can be used to teach local youths about world geography. The American Red Cross is grateful for any and all donations.

The Mariana Stamp and Coin Club is pleased to partner with the American Red Cross to increase awareness of world geography and the fun of coin collecting with our local youths.

For any questions, please call the library (670)-235-7322 or Mariana Stamp and Coin Club (670) 484-8971.