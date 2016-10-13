Friday is deadline for Humanities Awards nominations

The Northern Marianas Humanities Council is reminding the public that the deadline for submitting nominations for the 2016 Governor’s Humanities Awards is this Friday, Oct. 14, at 4:30pm.

Individuals and organizations may be nominated in one of five categories: Research and Publication in the Humanities; Preservation of CNMI History; Preservation of Traditional Cultural Practices; Outstanding Humanities Teacher (both in and outside of the classroom); and Lifetime Achievement in the Humanities.

Nomination forms and instructions are available on the council’s website www.northernmarianashumanities.org or at the council’s office in Gualo Rai.

Awards will be presented during the council’s 25th anniversary dinner at Pacific Islands Club on Friday, Oct. 28.

For more information, contact council staff at 235-4785.