Gardener gets 3 months for punching wife’s face

By
|
Posted on Nov 02 2016

Tag: ,

A hotel gardener accused of twice punching his common-law wife in the face during an argument over his missing car keys pleaded guilty on Monday and was slapped with a three-month prison term.

Mark Alan Palacios Camacho, 31, pleaded guilty to assault and battery (domestic violence) as part of a plea deal.

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio sentenced Camacho to one year in prison, all suspended except for three months. He was given credit for 106 days of time served and was placed on two years of supervised probation.

Camacho was ordered to attend alcohol counseling and batterers’ intervention and any other recommended counseling by the Office of Adult Probation. He was required to complete 100 hours of community service, stay current on child support payments, and pay $200 in probation fee and $25 in court assessment fee.

During his probation, Camacho is prohibited from possessing or consuming any alcoholic beverages or controlled substances.

As part of the plea deal, the remaining charges against Camacho were dropped.

Chief public defender Douglas Hartig served as counsel for Camacho.

According to police, Camacho punched the victim in the face on June 19, 2016, causing swelling and bleeding to her face. Police said the beating happened at the victim’s parents’ house in Kagman. The victim’s nose was bleeding and her lower lip sustained a small cut. Her lips were swollen, police said.

Police detective Peter A. Aldan stated in his report that two police officers responded after the victim called 911 for police’s assistance.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

