GCA 1 withstands SCS’ rally

Grace Christian Academy 1 kept its undefeated record in the middle school division of the 2016-2017 Coalition of Private Schools Sports Association Volleyball League.

The Eagles bagged their fourth victory in as many games after sweeping Saipan Community School last Tuesday at the latter’s turf in Susupe to improve their mark to 4-0. GCA 1 easily won the first set, 25-11, but had a tougher time in the second before pulling off a 31-29 win against the persistent SCS crew.

The Tsunamis were down at 20-14, but mounted a comeback and even stole the lead, 21-20, as Chris Kim led a 7-0 scoring surge. SCS then increased its advantage to two, 22-20, after a GCA error before Joshua Pajarillaga ended the Eagles’ silence and kept his team in the game.

SCS went on to continue its uphill climb, moving within a point from sending the match into a deciding third set, 24-22, but it failed to close out the second set after a wide return.

The Tsunamis’ error coupled with an ace from Jazz Saures allowed the Eagles to tie the match, 24-all, but GCA also could not wrap up the game early as SCS scored in the ensuing play. The trend continued and the second set was even for the last time at 29-all, after the three touches from SCS.

Sebastian Camacho broke the tie with an ace as his service landed near the right side of the backline with the ball passing in between two SCS players. Camacho went on to end the match in his next serve with the ball this time dropping to an unguarded spot—the left side of the back line.

Meanwhile, in other results, GCA 2, Agape Christian School, and Saipan International School 1 won their respective matches.

Agape visited Whispering Palms at the Navy Hill court last Thursday and prevailed, 25-18, 25-20, 15-10. The third set was played even though the Torchbearers had already secure the win after two sets to give the opposing teams more time to play. Agape got its fourth win and was scheduled to play last Tuesday’s rained-out match against Mt. Carmel School 2 at the Torchbearers’ court in Middle Road yesterday, but results of the game were unavailable at press time.

Over at the SIS court in As Lito, SIS 1 dominated its sister team SIS 2, 25-12, 25-13, 15-9, improving the former’s record to 3-1.

At the GCA court in Navy Hill, GCA 2 also swept Marianas Baptist Academy, 25-12, 25-17, 15-11, to gain its third victory in five games.

GCA 2 will still play in its home court today when it takes on SIS 2. SIS 1, on the other hand, will host MCS 1, while SCS will go to the Knights court in Chalan Kanoa to challenge MCS 2. Two more games will be played today with host Agape battling Seventh Day Adventist and Whispering Palms squaring off against the visiting MBA. All matches will start at 3:30pm.