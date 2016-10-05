GCA congratulates its October PGFC winners

By
|
Posted on Oct 05 2016

Tag: , ,
Grace Christian Academy’s October 2016 PGFC winners have their picture taken at their library. (Contributed Photo)

Grace Christian Academy’s October 2016 PGFC winners have their picture taken at their library. (Contributed Photo)

The administration, faculty and staff, and parents of Grace Christian Academy students would like to extend their congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated in the first Primary Grades Forensic Conference competition this school year at Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School last Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. PGFC competition encourages public and private school students to participate in and become proficient in the forensic arts: reading, public speaking, and interpretations.

K-2 DIVISION

Dramatic Interpretation A
Breanna May Lopez, 1st place
Shewoo Kim, 3rd place

Humorous Interpretation A
Hans Gabriel Ordas, 1st place

Impromptu Speaking A
Breanna May Lopez, 3rd place

Impromptu Speaking B
Hans Gabriel Ordas, 1st place
Jonathan Rosh Vivero, 2nd place

Impromptu Speaking C
Zachary Luke Nunag, 1st place
Llyanna Jaira Manalang, 3rd place
Selena Chu Han Sun, 4th place

Readers Forum A
Aqua Ruo Xuan, 5th place

Readers Forum B
Justin Yao Ma, 2nd place
 
Readers Forum Masters B
Clarisse Angelique Marzan, 4th place

3-5 DIVISION

Dramatic Interpretation A
Tae Hee Kim, 1st place

Dramatic Interpretation B
Jennifer Woo, 2nd place
William Matthew Cano, 4th place

Humorous Interpretation A
Moira Grace Ernest, 3rd place

Impromptu Speaking A
Moira Grace Ernest, 2nd place
Nestor Ablog Jr., 3rd place

Impromptu Speaking B
Serim Woo, 1st place
Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 3rd place

Readers Forum A
Ashley Ji Hye Jeon, 1st place
Serim Woo, 2nd place
Rafael Busby, 3rd place

Readers Forum C
Angieleysha Marie Punzalan, 2nd place
Nestor Ablog Jr., 4th place
Azriel Fatialofa, 5th place

Readers Forum D
Seungeun Olivia Ha, 5th place
 
Readers Forum Masters A
Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 1st place
Kei Lizama, 5th place

Readers Forum Masters B
Tae Hee Kim, 2nd place
Jennifer Woo, 5th place

Choral Speaking A
Seungeun Olivia Ha, 5th place
Min Seok Alex Kim, 5th place
Jessica Yao Ma, 5th place

Teacher/Coach
K5 Teacher, Sheryl Joy Prieto
1st Grade Teacher, Courtney Poppinga
2nd Grade Teacher, Miriam Dilse
3rd Grade Teacher, Rosanna Lopez
4th Grade Teacher, Amanda Haas
5th Grade Teacher, Leah Garfil
PGFC Coordinator, Esther Manzano
Judges/Volunteers, Amanda Haas, Courtney Poppinga, Marilyn Aldan, Laila Portuguez, Gloria Cabug, Aaron Cabug, Ellaizah Gail Manalang

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Back-to-back victories for SCS

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By
0

SCS vs GCA in COPSSA Middle School Volleyball League

Posted On Sep 23 2016
, By
0

GCA 1 withstands SCS’ rally

Posted On Sep 22 2016
, By
0

GCA vs SIS in COPSSA Volleyball League

Posted On Sep 20 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 4, 2016, 11:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:04 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune