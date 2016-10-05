GCA congratulates its October PGFC winners

The administration, faculty and staff, and parents of Grace Christian Academy students would like to extend their congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated in the first Primary Grades Forensic Conference competition this school year at Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School last Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. PGFC competition encourages public and private school students to participate in and become proficient in the forensic arts: reading, public speaking, and interpretations.

K-2 DIVISION

Dramatic Interpretation A

Breanna May Lopez, 1st place

Shewoo Kim, 3rd place

Humorous Interpretation A

Hans Gabriel Ordas, 1st place

Impromptu Speaking A

Breanna May Lopez, 3rd place

Impromptu Speaking B

Hans Gabriel Ordas, 1st place

Jonathan Rosh Vivero, 2nd place

Impromptu Speaking C

Zachary Luke Nunag, 1st place

Llyanna Jaira Manalang, 3rd place

Selena Chu Han Sun, 4th place

Readers Forum A

Aqua Ruo Xuan, 5th place

Readers Forum B

Justin Yao Ma, 2nd place



Readers Forum Masters B

Clarisse Angelique Marzan, 4th place

3-5 DIVISION

Dramatic Interpretation A

Tae Hee Kim, 1st place

Dramatic Interpretation B

Jennifer Woo, 2nd place

William Matthew Cano, 4th place

Humorous Interpretation A

Moira Grace Ernest, 3rd place

Impromptu Speaking A

Moira Grace Ernest, 2nd place

Nestor Ablog Jr., 3rd place

Impromptu Speaking B

Serim Woo, 1st place

Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 3rd place

Readers Forum A

Ashley Ji Hye Jeon, 1st place

Serim Woo, 2nd place

Rafael Busby, 3rd place

Readers Forum C

Angieleysha Marie Punzalan, 2nd place

Nestor Ablog Jr., 4th place

Azriel Fatialofa, 5th place

Readers Forum D

Seungeun Olivia Ha, 5th place



Readers Forum Masters A

Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 1st place

Kei Lizama, 5th place

Readers Forum Masters B

Tae Hee Kim, 2nd place

Jennifer Woo, 5th place

Choral Speaking A

Seungeun Olivia Ha, 5th place

Min Seok Alex Kim, 5th place

Jessica Yao Ma, 5th place

Teacher/Coach

K5 Teacher, Sheryl Joy Prieto

1st Grade Teacher, Courtney Poppinga

2nd Grade Teacher, Miriam Dilse

3rd Grade Teacher, Rosanna Lopez

4th Grade Teacher, Amanda Haas

5th Grade Teacher, Leah Garfil

PGFC Coordinator, Esther Manzano

Judges/Volunteers, Amanda Haas, Courtney Poppinga, Marilyn Aldan, Laila Portuguez, Gloria Cabug, Aaron Cabug, Ellaizah Gail Manalang