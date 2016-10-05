GCA congratulates its October PGFC winners
The administration, faculty and staff, and parents of Grace Christian Academy students would like to extend their congratulations to the winners and everyone who participated in the first Primary Grades Forensic Conference competition this school year at Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School last Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. PGFC competition encourages public and private school students to participate in and become proficient in the forensic arts: reading, public speaking, and interpretations.
K-2 DIVISION
Dramatic Interpretation A
Breanna May Lopez, 1st place
Shewoo Kim, 3rd place
Humorous Interpretation A
Hans Gabriel Ordas, 1st place
Impromptu Speaking A
Breanna May Lopez, 3rd place
Impromptu Speaking B
Hans Gabriel Ordas, 1st place
Jonathan Rosh Vivero, 2nd place
Impromptu Speaking C
Zachary Luke Nunag, 1st place
Llyanna Jaira Manalang, 3rd place
Selena Chu Han Sun, 4th place
Readers Forum A
Aqua Ruo Xuan, 5th place
Readers Forum B
Justin Yao Ma, 2nd place
Readers Forum Masters B
Clarisse Angelique Marzan, 4th place
3-5 DIVISION
Dramatic Interpretation A
Tae Hee Kim, 1st place
Dramatic Interpretation B
Jennifer Woo, 2nd place
William Matthew Cano, 4th place
Humorous Interpretation A
Moira Grace Ernest, 3rd place
Impromptu Speaking A
Moira Grace Ernest, 2nd place
Nestor Ablog Jr., 3rd place
Impromptu Speaking B
Serim Woo, 1st place
Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 3rd place
Readers Forum A
Ashley Ji Hye Jeon, 1st place
Serim Woo, 2nd place
Rafael Busby, 3rd place
Readers Forum C
Angieleysha Marie Punzalan, 2nd place
Nestor Ablog Jr., 4th place
Azriel Fatialofa, 5th place
Readers Forum D
Seungeun Olivia Ha, 5th place
Readers Forum Masters A
Eunice Nicole Pagaduan, 1st place
Kei Lizama, 5th place
Readers Forum Masters B
Tae Hee Kim, 2nd place
Jennifer Woo, 5th place
Choral Speaking A
Seungeun Olivia Ha, 5th place
Min Seok Alex Kim, 5th place
Jessica Yao Ma, 5th place
Teacher/Coach
K5 Teacher, Sheryl Joy Prieto
1st Grade Teacher, Courtney Poppinga
2nd Grade Teacher, Miriam Dilse
3rd Grade Teacher, Rosanna Lopez
4th Grade Teacher, Amanda Haas
5th Grade Teacher, Leah Garfil
PGFC Coordinator, Esther Manzano
Judges/Volunteers, Amanda Haas, Courtney Poppinga, Marilyn Aldan, Laila Portuguez, Gloria Cabug, Aaron Cabug, Ellaizah Gail Manalang