GCA wins battle of unbeaten teams in middle school v-ball

Grace Christian Academy 1 outclassed Saipan International School 1 in the duel between the undefeated teams in the middle school division of the 2016-2017 Coalition of Private Schools Sports Association Volleyball League.

The Eagles clinched the victory early after sweeping the first two sets of their match yesterday at the GCA court, 25-11, 25-7, to improve their record to 3-0. The Geckos, who avoided a shutout after taking the third set, 15-8, fell to a 2-1 mark. A third set is played even if the winner has been decided to give teams more time to play.

GCA 1’s string of three wins started with a victory over Whispering Palms last Sept. 8, 25-7, 25-3, 11-5. Actually, the Eagles began their campaign in the league with a loss to Agape Christian School during the competition’s opening day last Sept. 6, but that match was nullified due to technicalities and will be played anew on a later date. Up next for GCA 1 was a game against Marianas Baptists Academy at the former’s home turf in Navy Hill, but last Tuesday’s match was suspended due to rain. The Eagles then returned to the court last Wednesday and downed Seventh Day Adventists, 25-12, 25-7, 10-15, for their second consecutive triumph.

The Geckos, on the other hand, came from a win over Saipan Community School last Wednesday before bowing to GCA yesterday. SIS 1 prevailed in the first two sets, 25-19, 25-21, to get its second straight victory, while SCS topped the third set, 16-14.

In other results this week, Agape defeated GCA 2 last Wednesday, 25-18, 25-17, 12-15, while GCA 2 bounced back quickly with a 25-12, 25-21, 11-15 victory over SCS yesterday at the latter’s court in Susupe.

Three other matches were scheduled yesterday, but results were unavailable at press time. Over at the Mt. Carmel School Gym, MCS 1 was to host MBA, while MCS 2 was the visiting team in its game against SDA. At the Whispering Palms School court in Navy Hill, WPS was slated to duel Agape.

Meanwhile, action in the middle school league will continue on Tuesday with Agape hosting MCS 2. Other pairings are SDA vs MCS 1 at MCS; MBA vs GCA 2 at GCA; SCS vs GCA 1 at SCS; and SIS 1 vs SIS 2 at the Geckos court.