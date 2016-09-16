GCA wins battle of unbeaten teams in middle school v-ball

By
|
Posted on Sep 16 2016

Tag: , , ,

Grace Christian Academy 1’s William Kim bumps the ball during the third set of their game against Saipan International School 1 in the COPSSA middle school volleyball league yesterday at the GCA court. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Grace Christian Academy 1 outclassed Saipan International School 1 in the duel between the undefeated teams in the middle school division of the 2016-2017 Coalition of Private Schools Sports Association Volleyball League.

The Eagles clinched the victory early after sweeping the first two sets of their match yesterday at the GCA court, 25-11, 25-7, to improve their record to 3-0. The Geckos, who avoided a shutout after taking the third set, 15-8, fell to a 2-1 mark. A third set is played even if the winner has been decided to give teams more time to play.

GCA 1’s string of three wins started with a victory over Whispering Palms last Sept. 8, 25-7, 25-3, 11-5. Actually, the Eagles began their campaign in the league with a loss to Agape Christian School during the competition’s opening day last Sept. 6, but that match was nullified due to technicalities and will be played anew on a later date. Up next for GCA 1 was a game against Marianas Baptists Academy at the former’s home turf in Navy Hill, but last Tuesday’s match was suspended due to rain. The Eagles then returned to the court last Wednesday and downed Seventh Day Adventists, 25-12, 25-7, 10-15, for their second consecutive triumph.

The Geckos, on the other hand, came from a win over Saipan Community School last Wednesday before bowing to GCA yesterday. SIS 1 prevailed in the first two sets, 25-19, 25-21, to get its second straight victory, while SCS topped the third set, 16-14.

In other results this week, Agape defeated GCA 2 last Wednesday, 25-18, 25-17, 12-15, while GCA 2 bounced back quickly with a 25-12, 25-21, 11-15 victory over SCS yesterday at the latter’s court in Susupe.

Three other matches were scheduled yesterday, but results were unavailable at press time. Over at the Mt. Carmel School Gym, MCS 1 was to host MBA, while MCS 2 was the visiting team in its game against SDA. At the Whispering Palms School court in Navy Hill, WPS was slated to duel Agape.

Meanwhile, action in the middle school league will continue on Tuesday with Agape hosting MCS 2. Other pairings are SDA vs MCS 1 at MCS; MBA vs GCA 2 at GCA; SCS vs GCA 1 at SCS; and SIS 1 vs SIS 2 at the Geckos court.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

SIS’ Hwang semifinalist in Nat’l Merit Scholarship Program

Posted On Sep 15 2016
, By
0

MCS holds Parent Ed Night for college-bound students

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By
0

WPS wins opener; GCA recovers

Posted On Sep 09 2016
, By
0

MCS holds annual Student Leadership Retreat

Posted On Sep 02 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 15, 2016, 11:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:18 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune