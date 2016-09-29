Girl cries testifying how ex-firefighter sexually abused her

As parties rest, closing arguments commence today
A 10-year-old girl broke into tears as she testified yesterday how former firefighter Jergerson Techur Koshiba sexually abused her at a residence in Navy Hill last February.

The prosecution and the defense are expected to conduct their closing arguments when the jury trial of Koshiba resumes today, Thursday, at 9am.

After the girl’s testimony, assistant attorney general Betsy Weintraub announced that the government rests its case. After calling two witnesses, Koshiba’s counsel, Joaquin DLG Torres, informed the court that the defense rests.

Associate Judge Kenneth L. Govendo is presiding over the trial of Koshiba, who is being charged with sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree and disturbing the peace.

The girl testified that prior to the incident involving Koshiba, there was a birthday party for her brother and cousin at her grandmother’s house in Navy Hill last Feb. 26.

The girl said she was watching TV on the living room’s couch where she fell asleep that night.

She said she was not using a blanket and that it was hot as there was no air-conditioner.

The girl said she was awakened that night and saw Koshiba rubbing her private parts. She said she went to the bathroom, then proceeded to the bedroom, where her mother was sleeping.

She said she told her mother what happened.

At this time, the girl cried, prompting Weintraub to stop her questioning.

After a few minutes, the girl resumed her testimony. She said she felt scared especially when she saw Koshiba walking back and forth near the door while she was lying beside her mother.

The girl said her mother told her that they would talk about it the following morning. As her mother went back to sleep, she said she was scared and had a hard time going back to sleep.

The girl said the following morning, her mother woke her up and asked her to take shower as they were going out.

The girl said as she was changing clothes, Koshiba was calling her, but she just ignored him.

She said her mother brought her to a relative’s house. She said later that day, a police officer talked to her about the incident involving Koshiba.

Torres called to the witness stand Commonwealth Health Center pediatrician Leticia Borja and police detective Vincent Igisaiar.

Borja testified that there was no trauma or injury on the girl’s private part. She examined the girl as she was the only available doctor at that time.

Igisaiar testified that he interviewed the defendant at the Department of Corrections.

He also stated that he interviewed the girl’s mother, but that he misplaced his notes so he did not write about the report regarding the interview.

Torres moved to dismiss the case, citing that the government did not turn over to the defense during discovery the information about the detective misplacing his notes.

Govendo denied the motion.

Police detective Dee Liza S. Udui arrested the 42-year-old Koshiba the night of Feb. 27, 2016.

