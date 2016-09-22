GMI Market recovers, beats MGNEL

GMI Market barged into the win column in the open division of the Mariana Islands Basketball Federation’s Inaugural Men’s Outdoor League after downing MGNEL Construction, 68-61, last Monday night at the San Antonio court.

GMI Market, which lost its opener to the Ol’Aces, 65-79, quickly regrouped and handed MGNEL its second defeat in as many games. MGNEL had a sorry double-overtime loss to Saipan Apparel, 88-91, during the league’s opening day last Sept. 10.

After not playing for more than a week, MGNEL showed a lot of rust, while GMI Market played a better offense, thanks to its young guns—June Alipio and siblings Angelo and Prince Factor.

The lefty Alipio, who plays for Saipan Southern High School, and the Factor brothers all scored in double figures with the former leading GMI Market with his 15 points. Angelo and Prince had 12 markers each, while Mario Sison was the fourth GMI Market player to break into twin digits with his 10 points.

Alipio dropped 13 of his total production in the first quarter as he outgunned the entire MGNEL crew and gave GMI Market a 27-11 advantage. Angelo contributed 10 as he and Alipio alternately hit baskets for GMI Market.

MGNEL faced an early double-digit deficit as only Mark Ferrer drilled more than one field goal for the team in the first period. Ferrer scored 6 points, while Jun Rueda made a triple, and Patrick Salalila recorded a deuce.

MGNEL picked up its scoring in the last three periods, but it was not enough to bring the squad back in the game, as other GMI Market players stepped up to keep the driver’s seat.

GMI Market 68 — Alipio 15, P. Factor 12, A. Factor 12, M. Sison 10, Manzano 5, G. Sison 4, Romo 4, Aquino 4, Tolosa 2.

MGNEL Construction 61 — Ferrer 22, Laguindam 11, Asuhan 7, Rueda 6, Paragados 5, Teregeyo 4, Salalila 2, Aguon 2, Tabora 2.

Scoring by quarters: 27-11, 41-29, 56-47, 68-61.