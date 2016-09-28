GMS 6th graders win in PSS’ Achieve3000

Green Meadow School’s 6th graders were named one of the winners in Public School System’s Achieve3000.

Achieve3000 is a federally funded program offered to both public and private schools at the opening of the school year. From Aug. 9 to Sept. 9, GMS students from Kinder 5 to 6th grade were given the opportunity to use Achieve3000’s programs like Smarty Ants (Kinder-5 up to 1st) and KidBiz (2nd-6th). These online differentiated learning resources are great in enhancing the reading and writing skills of students.

To determine the winners, PSS looked for classes with 100 percent level set completion and at least two activities completed by all students enrolled in the program. Classes that met these criteria were entered into a raffle to win an ice cream party with a value prize of $25. Only one class per school was selected. Other winning classes came from Brilliant Star Montessori School and Dandan Middle School.

There were daily, weekly, and monthly top scorers posted by Achieve3000. Two GMS students made it to the daily top scorers list. Elijah R. Umali (5th grade) topped the school level on Sept. 29, while Areeza Gaile Anda (5th grade) was ranked No. 1 in the entire CNMI on Aug. 30.

GMS principal Milagros Songcuan congratulated the winning class and was pleased that students are having fun reading and writing using Achieve3000. (PR)

.