GMS to host academic quiz bee, talent show

The Green Meadow School’s Summer Academic Camp is on its final days. Its culminating activity will be highlighted with the “Battle of the Brains” for the elementary and preschool division and a talent show on Aug. 5, 2017, from 8am to 12pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

The campers will be divided into four groups. Each group will be composed of five members who were chosen by their group members to represent them.

There will be three rounds of questions: easy, average, and difficult. Each easy round question is worth 5 points, average question is 10 points, and the difficult round is 20 points each. The questions are based on the lessons taught for the whole month of academic camp, from July 10 to Aug. 4, 2017.

The group that comes up as the champion will receive a cash prize of $150 and the first runner-up will get $100. The remaining two teams will get consolation prizes.

The variety show will follow immediately after the first part of the program. This will showcase the talents of GMS students, especially those who attended the summer camp.

Special performances will be coming from the 2017 candidates of the Little Mr. & Ms. GMS, Keynotes School of Music students, and GMS Falcons Music & Arts students Jiro and Jia Montenejo.

Enrollment is still open for returning and new students. For inquiries, call 235-2185, 233-6452, and 234-0898. (PR)