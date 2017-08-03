GMS to host academic quiz bee, talent show

By
|
Posted on Aug 03 2017

Tag: , ,

The Green Meadow School’s Summer Academic Camp is on its final days. Its culminating activity will be highlighted with the “Battle of the Brains” for the elementary and preschool division and a talent show on Aug. 5, 2017, from 8am to 12pm at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center.

The campers will be divided into four groups. Each group will be composed of five members who were chosen by their group members to represent them.

There will be three rounds of questions: easy, average, and difficult. Each easy round question is worth 5 points, average question is 10 points, and the difficult round is 20 points each. The questions are based on the lessons taught for the whole month of academic camp, from July 10 to Aug. 4, 2017.

The group that comes up as the champion will receive a cash prize of $150 and the first runner-up will get $100. The remaining two teams will get consolation prizes.

The variety show will follow immediately after the first part of the program. This will showcase the talents of GMS students, especially those who attended the summer camp.

Special performances will be coming from the 2017 candidates of the Little Mr. & Ms. GMS, Keynotes School of Music students, and GMS Falcons Music & Arts students Jiro and Jia Montenejo.

Enrollment is still open for returning and new students. For inquiries, call 235-2185, 233-6452, and 234-0898. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

CAMPUS BRIEFS – July 18, 2016

Posted On Jul 18 2017
, By

CAMPUS BRIEFS – July 17, 2017

Posted On Jul 17 2017
, By

CAMPUS BRIEFS – July 13, 2017

Posted On Jul 13 2017
, By

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – July 12, 2017

Posted On Jul 12 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - August 3, 2017

Posted On Aug 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 1, 2017

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

OES information out

Posted On Aug 01 2017

GES info for students, parents

Posted On Aug 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 3, 2017, 7:22 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 41°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune