Gold Mantis asks for reconsideration

Gold Mantis Construction is asking the Commonwealth Casino Commission to reconsider its petition to revoke their provisional license after they failed to comply with some of CCC’s regulations.

CCC filed a revocation and would impose financial sanctions on Gold Mantis after it was found out that the contractor violated several regulations including local and federal labor and immigration laws.

Both the local and U.S. Labor departments, Customs Border Protection, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into Gold Mantis’ alleged wrongdoing.

CCC executive director Edward Deleon Guerrero said that Gold Mantis, through its legal counsel Tiberius Mocanu, wants the CCC decision to be reviewed because they want to continue doing business with Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC.

“Technically, [Gold Mantis] would have more activity rather than MCC. They are the ones doing the interior, so they are requesting the commission not to revoke their license and do a review only,” said Deleon Guerrero.

“We gave them due process. They are responding and we also imposed a monetary sanction. They are requesting for some consideration and they are in negotiation with our legal counsel. We imposed $25,000 per violation and they had four.”

He added the likes of Gold Mantis and MCC International were licensed as non-gaming vendors. If Gold Mantis’ license is revoked, IPI is not compelled to pay any amount. “But since their primary completion is the finishing touches of the hotel, which has yet to begin, they are asking for reconsideration to retain the license.”

Deleon Guerrero said they also conducted their own investigation while waiting for the results of those being conducted by local and federal agencies. “We’re not labor or immigration, but now that we have this problem, we take a special interest now”… “to make sure that if we issue a license to you…we’re going to make sure you’re in compliance.”