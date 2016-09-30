Golden Harvest Int’l School forms its own science club

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: ,
Elected officers with faculty members and staff of Golden Harvest International School pose for a group photo. (Contributed Photo)

Elected officers with faculty members and staff of Golden Harvest International School pose for a group photo. (Contributed Photo)

Golden Harvest International School organized and formed its own science club last Friday, Sept. 24, 2016.

Simply known as Golden Harvest Environmental Club, it was created through the initiative of Susan T. Deblois, founder and administrator of the school. She said it was time for the school to participate in the community services creating awareness in environmental concerns.

Also, on the same date, a set of officers was elected for the student council. Elected president and vice president were Clark Alexander V. Trasmano and John Paul D. Labadan, respectively.

Other elected officers were Gadiele Ropher M. Joson, secretary; Tamia Lei D. Hix, treasurer; Amber Sidney N. Sureta, public relations officer, and Calvin J. Mirasol, sergeant-at-arms.

Present at the meeting were school principal Adelaida L. Viloria and teachers Leonor V. Marfil, Imelda C. Bautista, Jeanne M. Salcedo, and Nestor B. Tam. All the teachers will serve as the advisers of the club.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Community given another opportunity to discuss medical cannabis bills

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By

Power of ‘We The People’

Posted On Sep 05 2016
, By

CPA responds to airport infrastructure issues

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Migration and impact of FAS citizens

Posted On Aug 11 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2016, 10:19 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune