Golden Harvest Int’l School forms its own science club

Golden Harvest International School organized and formed its own science club last Friday, Sept. 24, 2016.

Simply known as Golden Harvest Environmental Club, it was created through the initiative of Susan T. Deblois, founder and administrator of the school. She said it was time for the school to participate in the community services creating awareness in environmental concerns.

Also, on the same date, a set of officers was elected for the student council. Elected president and vice president were Clark Alexander V. Trasmano and John Paul D. Labadan, respectively.

Other elected officers were Gadiele Ropher M. Joson, secretary; Tamia Lei D. Hix, treasurer; Amber Sidney N. Sureta, public relations officer, and Calvin J. Mirasol, sergeant-at-arms.

Present at the meeting were school principal Adelaida L. Viloria and teachers Leonor V. Marfil, Imelda C. Bautista, Jeanne M. Salcedo, and Nestor B. Tam. All the teachers will serve as the advisers of the club.