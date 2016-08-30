Gold’s Gym congratulates 21st Police Cycle graduates

The 21st Police Cycle cadets have trained hard and have undoubtedly made many sacrifices throughout their training. Gold’s Gym Saipan congratulates and recognizes the cadets for their hard work and dedication. They have dedicated themselves both physically and mentally.

Tyce Mister, general manager, stated “Gold’s Gym is rewarding the cadets for their perseverance with a complimentary one-week gym membership. We hope to remain important partners with the cadets in maintaining both exceptional fitness and mental levels. We want to assist these hard working individuals to be the best they can be for themselves, their families, and for our community.”