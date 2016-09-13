Golf group lauds Saipan courses

Marianas Visitors Authority managing director Christopher A. Concepcion, third right, welcomes representatives of golf booking companies and media from Hong Kong and China to dinner on Aug. 16, 2016, at Kensington Hotel in Saipan. From left are: Roy Lee, owner of RoyLee.com; Michael Li, owner of GZ Golf Travel; Bruce Chan, owner of Golf007; Michelle Wong, manager of Asian Golf Explorer; Peggy Chan, manager of RoyLee.com; Bruce Bateman, MVA marketing manager; David Largent, Best Sunshine Marketing & Operations director; Concepcion; Andy Lee, senior vice president, AliGolf; and Shilong Jia; editor, Golf Digest China. (Contributed Photo)

Several leading golf booking and golf media companies from Hong Kong and China recently lauded the “world-class golf courses” of Saipan during a recent FAM(iliarization) tour organized by the Marianas Visitors Authority with major assistance from Best Sunshine International, Ltd. Marketing & Operations director David Largent.

The seven members of the tour group were in the Northern Marianas on Aug. 11-17, 2016, to tour and to play several professionally-designed courses on Saipan and visit key tourist attractions. The group played at Laolao Bay Golf & Resort, Kingfisher Golf Links, and Coral Ocean Golf Resort, and also visited Mariana Golf Resort.

“The enthusiastic response of these influential golf representatives following their experience at our Saipan courses means more exposure for this niche market in Hong Kong and China,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We anticipate this will be a shot-in-the-arm for the MVA’s ongoing golf marketing efforts in China, and we look forward to welcoming more golfers from the region as the word gets out. We understand that another group, accompanied by a professional Chinese player will come to the NMI later this year as a prelude to a major Saipan International Open golf tournament to be hosted by Imperial Pacific starting in 2017.”

In addition, the group also visited key tourist attractions and enjoyed optional activities to round out their Saipan experience. Several hotels were visited or inspected, including: Hyatt Regency Saipan, Fiesta Resort & Spa, Mariana Resort & Spa, GrandVrio Resort, Aqua Resort Club, Pacific Islands Club Saipan, and Saipan World Resort. The group also toured Best Sunshine Live gaming facilities, visited iconic Managaha Island, the historic, and scenic sites of Marpi, and took an off-road Let’s Go! ATV tour. Dining was experienced at: 360 Revolving Restaurant, Kinpachi, the cultural dinner show at Fiesta Resort & Spa, Kensington Hotel dinner buffet, Avenue Restaurant, and various hotel restaurants.

The group featured three prominent golf booking companies, Golf007.com, Golden Holiday Golfing Tour, and AliGolf. The media represented were Golf Digest China, Asian Golf Explorer, HK Golfer Magazine, and the most famous and prolific golf writer and photographer in China, Roy Lee. The group has committed to bringing regular golfers from China and Hong Kong on golf trips to enjoy the golf and quality activities of Saipan. (PR)

