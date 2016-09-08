‘Grandpa Ping’ gets similar 60-year prison term

Jose Ilo Santos, a 66-year-old man also known as Grandpa Ping, was slapped yesterday with a maximum 60-year prison term sentence for sexually assaulting a then-7-year-old girl at his house in Tanapag.

After the sentencing hearing and while a Department of Corrections officer was escorting him out from the courtroom, Santos looked at Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho and said a vulgar word in Chamorro twice.

Upon hearing the vulgar word, Camacho recalled Santos and informed him that he may be held in contempt for what he did.

Camacho sentenced Santos to 30 years imprisonment each for two counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the first degree.

Camacho said the sentences shall be served consecutively.

It means that Santos shall serve a total of 60 years in prison, to be served day to day, without the possibility of parole, probation, or early release or weekend release.

Santos was given credit for time served. He was required to register as a sex offender.

Camacho said with the maximum sentence imposed, Santos will never hurt anyone for the next 60 years.

“It is the hope of this court that perhaps for that 7-year-old victim and her family, the healing can begin,” the judge said.

In July 2015, the jury reached a unanimous verdict finding Santos guilty of all two charges for sexually assaulting the girl at his house in Tanapag in 2011.

It was actually a second retrial. At the first trial held in October 2012, the jury found Santos guilty of the same charges.

In March 2013, Camacho sentenced the defendant to the maximum of 60 years in prison, to be served without the possibility of parole.

Santos appealed to the CNMI Supreme Court.

In December 2014, the high court then ruled that the trial court abused its discretion by permitting the victim advocate to accompany the girl at the witness stand. The high court reversed the convictions and ordered a new trial.

A retrial was held in March 2015. But Camacho declared a mistrial after the jury was left with only five members.

The second retrial was then held in July 2015.

At yesterday’s sentencing, the government, through counsel assistant attorney general Shannon Foley and acting chief prosecutor Barbara Cepeda, recommended a sentence of 60 years imprisonment.

Defendant’s counsel assistant public defender Michael Sato recommended a sentence of 24 years and eligible for parole after serving eight years.

Before the judge handed down the sentence, Santos was given an opportunity to address the court not under oath so he could speak freely. The defendant elected not to address the court.

Camacho said using his position as a trusted elderly family member, Santos lured the girl into his apartment and sexually abused her.

Camacho said Santos sexually abused the victim twice during a two-month period.

The judge said medical personnel were still able to observe the physical trauma on the victim over a week after the last sexual abuse.

Camacho said defendant’s former wife alleged that Santos would frequently beat her up whenever he gets drunk.

The former wife refers Santos as “evil.”

Camacho said when a judge imposes a maximum sentence, it’s not because he or she is cold-hearted.

Camacho said when a judge imposes a maximum sentence, he or she weighs many things: a love for the law, the victim’s need for justice, and for criminals to be punished appropriately.

The judge said the 60-year sentence is appropriate as it will be deterrence and it touches upon the other goals of sentencing: retribution and incapacitation.

Camacho said it will be specific deterrence as Santos will learn from his crime and not commit other similar crimes.

He said it will be a general deterrence as it will set an example to others not to commit similar crimes.

With respect to retribution, Camacho said it reaffirms to the members of the CNMI community that child predators who sexually abuse young children will be severely punished.

On incapacitation, the judge said Santos’ actions require that he be removed to safeguard the community.

“There can be no justice without the appropriate sentence because the people of the CNMI deserve a safe community,” he added.