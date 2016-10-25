Great success for Oleai Elementary School

The WPR Primary Grades Forensic Conference held its first competition this October at Francisco Mendiola Middle School. Hundreds of students joined this competition.

The principal of Oleai Elementary School, on behalf of its coordinator, Ernestina Agulto and coach/PGFC registrar J. Kristine Wolf, wish to congratulate their students for their hard work and success in this first PGFC meet.

K-2 DIVISION:

1st Place-Hunter Dela Cruz-Impromptu Speaking

1st Place-Glenn Ruben- CCLHS

1st Place-Krislaine Cabanas-Readers Forum Masters

2nd Place-Mary Gatmaitan- Readers Forum

2nd Place-Joe Iguel-CCLHS

3rd Place-Hunter Dela Cruz-Readers Forum

3rd Place-Ethan Federizo-Readers Forum Masters

3rd Place-Ruth Bautista-Humorous Interpretation

3rd Place-Krislaine Cabanas, CCLHS

4th Place-Devon Leon Guerrero-Readers Forum

4th Place-Alexis Salandaguit-Dramatic Interpretation

5th Place-Sandra Chargulauf-CCLHS

3-5 DIVISION:

1st Place-Lars Wolf-Readers Forum Masters

1st Place-Darl Banzuela-Readers Forum

1st Place-Issa Teigita, CCLHS

1st Place-Oceana Teigita, CCLHS

1st Place-Darl Banzuela-Readers Forum

2nd Place-Latisha De Jesus-Readers Forum

2nd Place-Gabrielle Kim-Readers Forum Masters

2nd Place-Tinalyn Litulumar-CCLHS

3rd Place-Amanda Cervantes, Dramatic Interpretation

3rd Place-Daviann Sablan-Readers Forum

3rd Place-Tinalyn Litulumar-Readers Forum Masters

3rd Place-Jane Mozunder-Readers Forum Masters

4th Place-Kenjie Escober-Readers Forum

4th Place-Merry Ann Viesca-Readers Forum Masters

4th Place-Princess Miguel-Readers Forum

4th Place-Oceana Teigita-Impromptu Speaking

5th Place-Jashly Abiera-Impromptu Speaking and Readers Forum