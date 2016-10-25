Great success for Oleai Elementary School
The WPR Primary Grades Forensic Conference held its first competition this October at Francisco Mendiola Middle School. Hundreds of students joined this competition.
The principal of Oleai Elementary School, on behalf of its coordinator, Ernestina Agulto and coach/PGFC registrar J. Kristine Wolf, wish to congratulate their students for their hard work and success in this first PGFC meet.
K-2 DIVISION:
1st Place-Hunter Dela Cruz-Impromptu Speaking
1st Place-Glenn Ruben- CCLHS
1st Place-Krislaine Cabanas-Readers Forum Masters
2nd Place-Mary Gatmaitan- Readers Forum
2nd Place-Joe Iguel-CCLHS
3rd Place-Hunter Dela Cruz-Readers Forum
3rd Place-Ethan Federizo-Readers Forum Masters
3rd Place-Ruth Bautista-Humorous Interpretation
3rd Place-Krislaine Cabanas, CCLHS
4th Place-Devon Leon Guerrero-Readers Forum
4th Place-Alexis Salandaguit-Dramatic Interpretation
5th Place-Sandra Chargulauf-CCLHS
3-5 DIVISION:
1st Place-Lars Wolf-Readers Forum Masters
1st Place-Darl Banzuela-Readers Forum
1st Place-Issa Teigita, CCLHS
1st Place-Oceana Teigita, CCLHS
1st Place-Darl Banzuela-Readers Forum
2nd Place-Latisha De Jesus-Readers Forum
2nd Place-Gabrielle Kim-Readers Forum Masters
2nd Place-Tinalyn Litulumar-CCLHS
3rd Place-Amanda Cervantes, Dramatic Interpretation
3rd Place-Daviann Sablan-Readers Forum
3rd Place-Tinalyn Litulumar-Readers Forum Masters
3rd Place-Jane Mozunder-Readers Forum Masters
4th Place-Kenjie Escober-Readers Forum
4th Place-Merry Ann Viesca-Readers Forum Masters
4th Place-Princess Miguel-Readers Forum
4th Place-Oceana Teigita-Impromptu Speaking
5th Place-Jashly Abiera-Impromptu Speaking and Readers Forum