GRT special account to be source of additional funds

By
|
Posted on Feb 27 2017

Tag: , , ,

A bill to create a special account where casino gross revenue tax funds would go has been recommended for passage in the House of Representatives.

The Ways and Means Committee chaired by Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), has recommended that House Bill 20-15 be included in the calendar in next week’s session.

Demapan introduced the measure.

The bill seeks to allow the Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Northern Marianas College, Northern Marianas Trades Institute, and the CNMI drug court to receive funds from the special account.

“But that would have to be done by an appropriation bill when the revenues have been declared as available [for allocation]. HB 20-15 sets up the account, with the money as additional source of funds for these agencies [and] includes payment for the fuel adjustment charge of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.”

“It also included the CNMI State Public School System, the medical referral program, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and land compensation.”

HB 20-15 reserves a total of $15 million of the casino GRT to cover any shortfall in paying off 25 percent of retirees’ pensions “to compensate for the absence of the fifth-year payment of the casino license fee, which was paid in advance together with the first year’s payment pursuant to the casino license agreement,” said Demapan.

The Division of Customs, Latte Training Academy, and the Commonwealth Transit Authority were also included as recipient of funds aside from DPS, DFEMS, CNMI drug court, NMC, and NMTI.

Demapan said these agencies provide vital services that serve, protect, and educate the people. “In addition to enhancing the overall outlook of our Commonwealth. [Ways and Means] further finds the need to enhance our law enforcement agencies with the CNMI’s population increasing and the spike in our economy.”

“Law enforcement authorities would require to be prepared in using modern equipment and tools, and have additional manpower to be able to perform and respond to their increasing responsibilities with the CNMI’s growing population and construction of buildings.”

The drug court was established to rehabilitate and treat individuals who become addicted to illegal drugs and substance abusers. “We found that there is a need to provide funding assistance to support the costs associated with expert and specialized treatment services for its participants.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Territories’ healthcare face challenges

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

‘Agricultural homestead suitable for Pagan’

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

CHCC: Almost half of CHC’s nurses capped out by 2018

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By

2 CUC projects are awarded $5M federal grant

Posted On Feb 27 2017
, By
  • tedsedso

    sensible solutions gotta start somewhere. good job lawmakers.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 24, 2017

Posted On Feb 24 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 23, 2017

Posted On Feb 23 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 22, 2017

Posted On Feb 22 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

High surf advisory cancelled

Posted On Feb 25 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Marine biology outreach seeks to inspire youth

Posted On Feb 27 2017

UOG Theater presents: The Crucible

Posted On Feb 27 2017

Guam group tackles sexual harassment on campus

Posted On Feb 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 27, 2017, 6:51 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:35 PM
sunset: 7:24 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune