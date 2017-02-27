GRT special account to be source of additional funds

A bill to create a special account where casino gross revenue tax funds would go has been recommended for passage in the House of Representatives.

The Ways and Means Committee chaired by Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan), has recommended that House Bill 20-15 be included in the calendar in next week’s session.

Demapan introduced the measure.

The bill seeks to allow the Department of Public Safety, Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Northern Marianas College, Northern Marianas Trades Institute, and the CNMI drug court to receive funds from the special account.

“But that would have to be done by an appropriation bill when the revenues have been declared as available [for allocation]. HB 20-15 sets up the account, with the money as additional source of funds for these agencies [and] includes payment for the fuel adjustment charge of the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.”

“It also included the CNMI State Public School System, the medical referral program, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., and land compensation.”

HB 20-15 reserves a total of $15 million of the casino GRT to cover any shortfall in paying off 25 percent of retirees’ pensions “to compensate for the absence of the fifth-year payment of the casino license fee, which was paid in advance together with the first year’s payment pursuant to the casino license agreement,” said Demapan.

The Division of Customs, Latte Training Academy, and the Commonwealth Transit Authority were also included as recipient of funds aside from DPS, DFEMS, CNMI drug court, NMC, and NMTI.

Demapan said these agencies provide vital services that serve, protect, and educate the people. “In addition to enhancing the overall outlook of our Commonwealth. [Ways and Means] further finds the need to enhance our law enforcement agencies with the CNMI’s population increasing and the spike in our economy.”

“Law enforcement authorities would require to be prepared in using modern equipment and tools, and have additional manpower to be able to perform and respond to their increasing responsibilities with the CNMI’s growing population and construction of buildings.”

The drug court was established to rehabilitate and treat individuals who become addicted to illegal drugs and substance abusers. “We found that there is a need to provide funding assistance to support the costs associated with expert and specialized treatment services for its participants.”