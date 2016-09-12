Guam Business Magazine announces its ‘40 Under Forty’

TUMON, Guam—A group of young business professionals was announced last Friday as Guam Business Magazine’s “40 Under Forty.” The list recognizes the most innovative and influential businesspeople in Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands under the age of 40.

The group was celebrated at a cocktail event on Sept. 9 at the Hyatt Regency Guam and is also featured in the September–October issue of Guam Business Magazine, available on www.guambusinessmagazine.com, at Bestseller bookstores, Pay-Less Supermarkets, and 76/Circle K stations in Guam and at Shell stations on Saipan.

The following special recognitions were given at the event:

-Community Spirit Award: Nola K. Hix, services and solutions executive, Xerox Corp. (Saipan).

-Continued Excellence Award: Jason B. Miyashita, senior vice president—investments and senior institutional consultant, Raymond James & Associates Inc.

-Industry Influential Award: Julian J. Aguon, founder, president and principal attorney, Blue Ocean Law.

-Industry Influential Award: Lenny and Gyongyi P. “Pika” Fejeran, vice president and president, respectively, of Hot Concepts Inc., which does business as Pika’s Café, and managing partners of In the Kitchen Inc., which does business as Kitchen Lingo.

-Brand Innovator Award: Marvin V. Manibusan, co-founder and creative director, Crowns Guam, Clans Guam and Mighty Purple Café .

-Most Promising Award: Jaron A. Benito Middleton, general manager and managing partner, Primo Distributors LLC, and director of business development and corporate strategy, Halo Corp., which does business as Halo Tech.