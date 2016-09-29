Guam DOE voluntarily settles EEOC disability charge for $80K

By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

HONOLULU—The Guam Department of Education will pay $80,000 and provide other relief to settle a charge of disability discrimination filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced yesterday.

The charge made to EEOC alleged that a school aide with multiple disabilities was denied an accommodation when the school assigned her to traffic duty against her doctor’s restrictions. The charge further asserted that the denial of the accommodation resulted in the school aide becoming ill and being removed from the school in an ambulance. EEOC investigated the allegations and found reasonable cause to believe that the Guam Department of Education failed to provide her with a reasonable accommodation, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA).

Without admitting liability, the department agreed to enter into a three-year conciliation agreement with EEOC and the alleged victim, thereby avoiding litigation. Aside from the monetary relief, the depart-ment agreed to hire an outside equal employment opportunity consultant to conduct effective training for all managers and supervisors on the ADA and to revise its current policies to include a comprehensive reason-able accommodation policy. EEOC will monitor compliance with this agreement.

“People with disabilities have the right to a reasonable accommodation in the workplace,” said Glory Gervacio Saure, director of EEOC’s Honolulu Office, which includes Guam in its jurisdiction. “Under the ADA, an accommodation is any change in the work environment or in the way things are customarily done that enables someone with a disability to enjoy equal employment opportunities. I commend the Guam Department of Education for working with EEOC to resolve this complaint and for implementing measures intended to protect workers who require an accommodation for their disability.”

One of the six national priorities identified by the Commission’s Strategic Enforcement Plan (SEP) is for the Commission to address emerging and developing issues in equal employment law, including issues involving the ADA.

EEOC is responsible for enforcing federal laws against employment discrimination. Further information is available at www.eeoc.gov.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

ADA celebrates 26th anniversary

Posted On Jul 20 2016
, By

ADA supports sugar tax bill

Posted On Apr 25 2016
, By

It’s really about our children

Posted On Feb 11 2016
, By

NNMPASI

Posted On Feb 05 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 28, 2016, 10:06 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s SE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune