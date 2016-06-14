FROM FESTPAC TO WESTPAC:

Guam governor remains focused on ocean resources, ancestors

By
|
Posted on Jun 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

TUMON BAY, Guam— Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo opened the 166th meeting of the Western Pacific Regional Fishery Management Council last week in Tumon Bay, Guam, with words of respect and love for the ocean. “We have limited land spaces and a sacred view of the ocean,” Calvo said. “The council discussion is extremely important.”

Calvo said Guam and the council have worked on numerous projects together. He was particularly pleased with the Americans with Disabilities Act compliant fishing platform at Hagatna, which served a dual purpose as a viewing platform during the Festival of Pacific Arts, which ended Sunday. He encouraged the council to continue work on extension of the platform.

He also singled out regional fishery concerns about shark predation and sea turtle regulations as well as a recent partnership with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for a nationally competitive Saltonstall-Kennedy (S-K) grant. Calvo said the S-K funds will be used to collect commercial fisheries import and export data as well as local fisheries data.

Calvo concluded his remarks noting that the people of Guam, like the people of many other island territories and nations, believe that ancestors who have died are still present and can be called on for their strength and goodness. “We understand the value and importance of our land; the importance and value of our ocean. As we move forward and work with each other and our federal partners, particularly in Washington, DC, our love for our islands is even greater than those tasked with the job. … The voices of the Pacific must be heard.”

Following a full day of presentations and reports, the Council voted to pursue the following Guam fisheries-related undertakings:
• To work with the Government of Guam to fund marine preserve markers and signs.
• To work on an educational video on fisheries in the Mariana archipelago.
• To help develop a permanent display in the new Guam museum to highlight the indigenous fishing practices of the Mariana Islands.
• To ask the National Marine Fisheries Service’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center to study seasonal fishes, migration and fish behavior in Guam.
• To communicate the fishing community’s concerns to the Guam Department of Agriculture regarding the potential overexploitation of sea cucumbers in Guam and assist in developing options for a moratorium on sea cucumber harvest under the Administrative Adjudication Law until an assessment of the sea cucumber populations can be conducted.
• To work with its advisory body members, the CNMI and Guam governments, the Mayor’s Council of Guam, and representatives of Palau, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Philippines and Japan to share information and management regimes, if any, and to discuss green sea turtle populations in the region.
• To work with Guam Department of Agriculture and the Mayor’s office in Yigo to identify an area in the village to build a boat ramp and to have this project included in Guam’s Marine Conservation Plan.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Committing to support Heritage Month festivities

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Pearly gate for sale

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

NMPASI seeks new board members

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Stumbling on tourism

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
  • Chamoru First!

    Great focus on our roots of our existency…please continue the excellent job! The Ultimate goal is to take back control of our ocean and of course finally the monument! This is historically ours and we must save it from colonization control!

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:16 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune