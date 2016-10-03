Guam port tightens eyes on cargo moving through port

APRA HARBOR, Guam—A multi-agency strike force operation was conducted at the Port of Guam on Sept. 27 and 28, 2016. The MASFO was conducted in an effort to enhance the safe movement of cargo while deterring and detecting contraband moving through the port.

The operation brought together 11 regulatory and law enforcement agencies that included the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Investigative Services, Transportation Security Administration, Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Guam Customs and Quarantine, Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation, Guam Police Department, Port Authority of Guam’s Port Police and Safety division, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Off site assistance was offered by the Department of Public Works, Air Force Weather Squadron 36 OSS/OSW, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

A total of 74 agents, officers, and inspectors participated in this enforcement operation, totaling 674 man hours.

The primary objective of the MASFO was to ensure compliance with federal and territorial regulations pertaining to the safe shipment of cargo. The MASFO was composed of two inspection teams located at the Port of Guam at the weigh station and inbound holding area on Route 11 that screened both inbound and outbound cargo. Leveraging the jurisdictional authorities of each agency, the inter-agency teams inspected freight containers and vehicles ensuring compliance with international and domestic regulatory codes as well as Guam Custom and territorial regulations.

The operation resulted in 38 containerized cargo inspections, 38 vehicle inspections, and 13 Transportation Worker Identification Credentials checks, 13 canine explosive inspections, 13 USDA brown tree snake inspections and 35 Customs canine narcotic sweeps, resulting in a detention of one container and seven total deficiencies. (USCG)