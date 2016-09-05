GWA awarded $55.3M for civilian water, wastewater improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Congresswoman Madeleine Z. Bordallo announced that the Department of Defense has awarded the Guam Waterworks Authority $55.30 million for civilian water and wastewater improvement projects related to the realignment of Marines from Okinawa to Guam. These projects were obligated in July as part of a $106.4 million appropriation that was approved by Congress and was authorized by a provision sponsored by Congresswoman Bordallo in the FY16 NDAA.

The funding includes the following:

• $21,000,000 grant to Guam Waterworks Authority: Northern District Water Treatment Plant for the final planning and design, overall program/construction management services, and installation of diffuser on outfall.

• $30,600,000 frant to Guam Waterworks Authority: Interceptor Sewer Line Replacement for final planning, design, and construction to refurbish the sewer line in Northern Guam which supports Andersen Air Force Base and the new Marine Corps Base.

• $3,700,000 frant to Guam Waterworks Authority: Northern Guam Lens Aquifer Monitoring System Expansion/Rehabilitation for final planning, design, and construction to improve the monitoring system for Guam’s sole source of fresh water aquifer.

“I am pleased DoD has released funding to GWA to for civilian water and wastewater improvement projects that were approved by a provision I sponsored in last year’s defense authorization bill. The funding demonstrates the continued progress we are making to move forward with the buildup in a way that benefits our civilian community. I am working to authorize the remaining funds for civilian infrastructure improvements in this year’s defense authorization bill, which I included in the House bill. I will continue to work with my fellow conferees to ensure that the NDAA provides the DoD with the authority to help address civilian infrastructure needs.”