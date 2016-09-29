Habitual offender pleads guilty to ‘ice’ possession

By
|
Posted on Sep 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

Habitual offender George Taitano Manglona on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the offense of illegal possession of a controlled substance involving 0.30 grams of methamphetamine or “ice.”

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio accepted the 35-year-old Manglona’s guilty plea and the plea agreement that he entered with the government.

Under the plea deal, the Office of the Attorney General and the defense agree to recommend a prison term of zero to two years and a $2,000 fine.

Kim-Tenorio set the sentencing for Oct. 11, 2016.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit served as counsel for Manglona. Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

According to the factual basis of the plea deal, on March 21, 2016 on Saipan the defendant unlawfully possessed 0.30 grams of “ice”.

Police reportedly recovered the “ice” from Manglona who along with a woman were found sleeping inside a car parked on the roadway in Chinatown on March 21 at midnight.

Manglona has several prior criminal convictions, including involuntary manslaughter, and traffic cases.

Drug Enforcement Task Force officer Nicholas A. Rabauliman stated in his report that a police officer was dispatched to Chinatown about a car that was parked on the roadway with its headlights still on for about 30 minutes.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

Ex-Corrections officer Falig pleads guilty to ‘ice’ possession

Posted On Sep 28 2016
, By

Husband pleads not guilty of charges over Limes’ murder

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

OAG asks court to strike plaintiffs’ scandalous statements

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

OAG moves to revoke probation of former Corrections officer

Posted On Sep 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 28, 2016, 10:07 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s SE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune