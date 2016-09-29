Habitual offender pleads guilty to ‘ice’ possession

Habitual offender George Taitano Manglona on Tuesday pleaded guilty to the offense of illegal possession of a controlled substance involving 0.30 grams of methamphetamine or “ice.”

Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio accepted the 35-year-old Manglona’s guilty plea and the plea agreement that he entered with the government.

Under the plea deal, the Office of the Attorney General and the defense agree to recommend a prison term of zero to two years and a $2,000 fine.

Kim-Tenorio set the sentencing for Oct. 11, 2016.

Assistant public defender Cindy Nesbit served as counsel for Manglona. Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government.

According to the factual basis of the plea deal, on March 21, 2016 on Saipan the defendant unlawfully possessed 0.30 grams of “ice”.

Police reportedly recovered the “ice” from Manglona who along with a woman were found sleeping inside a car parked on the roadway in Chinatown on March 21 at midnight.

Manglona has several prior criminal convictions, including involuntary manslaughter, and traffic cases.

Drug Enforcement Task Force officer Nicholas A. Rabauliman stated in his report that a police officer was dispatched to Chinatown about a car that was parked on the roadway with its headlights still on for about 30 minutes.