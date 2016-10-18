Halloween fun at American Memorial Park

This Halloween the community is invited to stop by American Memorial Park for some Halloween fun. From 4pm to 7pm on Oct. 31 the park will be hosting trick or treating, face painting, and even a World War II-themed costume contest. Prizes will be given for the top 3 WWII-themed costumes. To participate in the contest, please be sure to check-in with staff or volunteers by 6pm and winners will be announced at 6:30pm.

If your business or community group would like to be a part of the event and give out treats or lead a Halloween-themed activity, please register with Jovanna Mafnas Moses at phpsaipan@gmail.com or call 234-7207 extension 2007. (AMP)