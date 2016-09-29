HANMI occupancy up 10 pct in August 2016

Posted on Sep 29 2016

The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported 93.09 percent occupancy among 11 member hotels for August 2016, a 10-percent increase compared to August 2015.

HANMI said 66,842 of 71,803 available room nights sold in August 2016, compared to 58,470 of 70,659 available room nights sold over the same period last year. Average room rates were $156.25 during the month, compared to $139.92 last August.

“While hotel occupancy and room rates are healthy, as this point, we remain focused on the proper application of the hotel occupancy tax for promotions and destination enhancement through the Marianas Visitors Authority in the FY 2017 budget,” said HANMI chair Gloria Cavanagh. “That’s what the industry was assured would happen when we agreed to a tax increase three years ago, and that’s what will keep our tourism economy strong.”

So far this calendar year, the average occupancy rate is 87.83 percent, while the average room rates is $142.71.

HANMI was established in 1985 as a professional forum for the hospitality industry of the NMI. HANMI also makes regular charitable donations to support non-profit organizations and tourism-related government projects. HANMI and Empty Vessel Ministry Foundation will co-host the CNMI Next Top Chef competition on Nov. 2, 2016, at Saipan World Resort to raise funds of Empty Vessel’s community service projects.

Membership in HANMI is open to all qualified hotels, motels, guesthouses and other lodging entities for tourists, as well as affiliated businesses. For more information or to request a membership application, visit www.saipanhotels.org.

