Hawaiian Rock: Contract to patch CUC water line repairs already expired

Hawaiian Rock Products Saipan general manager David Bush stated yesterday that their company does not have a current contract to patch the Commonwealth Utilities Corp.’s water line repairs.

Bush said CUC’s contract that was signed in May 2014 with Hawaiian Rock Products and extended for one calendar year has already expired.

Bush said these contracts also have specific maximum dollar limits, which can also terminate performance of the contract.

“To inform the public that Hawaiian Rock Products is not performing when there is no contract to perform is irresponsible at best,” he pointed out.

Bush clarified Hawaiian Rock’s contract in response to statements by CUC board chair Adelina Roberto and vice chair Eric San Nicolas that the utilities agency should not be at the mercy of contractors as they and other directors expressed concern with the potholes that CUC is causing on the roads in villages on Saipan due to its water leak-repair program.

At last week’s CUC board meeting, CUC acting executive director Gary Camacho stated that it is his understanding that there are times that there is just a need for a small amount to patch on road cuts and that it’s not economically sound for Hawaiian Rock to process their big equipment for a small amount.

San Nicolas said CUC should not be catering to the contractor.

In Hawaiian Rock’s reply, Bush said CUC acting executive director Camacho and the board should be better informed not only as to if there is a valid contract but also as to the terms of any such contract.

Bush said the CUC board and Camacho should know there is no current contract.

Bush said he takes exception to Hawaiian Rock being characterized as somehow taking advantage of CUC and in turn CUC customers when this isn’t the case.

He added that contractors do not place a government agency at “their mercy” as contracts are bid on proposals from an agency that outlines the scope of work.

Bush said if CUC wishes to have patches done on a single patch basis then the bid proposal has to state this as part of the terms.

Bush said if CUC states that the patches will be done on the accumulation of a certain number of patches, then that is how the contract is bid and then executed.

He said if the CUC board has an issue with the way contracts are written then the board needs to review proposals and address those issues with the appropriate parties in CUC prior to a proposal being issued for bid.

Bush said Hawaiian Rock has been serving the community for almost 40 years, publicly and privately, and has often partnered with the government and private sector in community event over the years.