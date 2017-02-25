High surf advisory cancelled

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center, moderate to fresh trade winds will prevail through midweek next week. Combined seas of 6 to 8 feet will build to between 7 and 9 feet by Monday.

 

The high surf advisory is cancelled.

 

Readings from the local buoys this afternoon indicate the north swell has been declining, which should allow surf along north facing shores to drop below hazardous levels by this evening.

 

The public and inexperienced mariners are advised to continue to exercise caution along exposed reefs and beaches through tonight, as rip currents are still possible. (EOC)

