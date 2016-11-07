High surf, small craft advisory

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a large west to northwest swell will continue to produce hazardous surf along southwest and north facing reefs through Monday afternoon.

A high surf advisory remains in effect until 6pm today, Monday. Hazardous surf of 7 to 11 feet along southwest and north facing reefs will continue through today. Surf along southwest and north facing reefs will continue to subside today and could fall below hazardous levels by this evening.

A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6am today, Monday.

Winds of 15 to 25 knots with occasional gusts to 30 knots and combined seas between 8 and 11 feet was seen to produce hazardous conditions for operators of small craft last night.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point is advising the public and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, to avoid sailing in these conditions. Avoid venturing near exposed reefs and beaches, especially those facing south and west as rip currents will be life threatening. (EOC)