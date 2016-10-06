High surf, small craft advisory today

By
|
Posted on Oct 06 2016

Tag:

An approaching tropical disturbance will cause at least a brief period of hazardous surf along north and east facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan between now and Thursday.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6pm Thursday.

Waves of 5 to 7 feet will build to between 8 and 10 feet. This will cause surf to build to as high as 9 feet on north facing reefs and 12 feet on east facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan.

Surf is expected to become hazardous by last night. Surf will remain hazardous then begin to subside this afternoon. The surf will raise the risk of rip currents to high. There could also be minor beach erosion along susceptible coastlines.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6pm Thursday.

For Tinian and Saipan waters, northeast winds will reach 15 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Winds will slowly swing through east toward the south by Thursday. Combined seas of 5 to 7 feet will build to between 8 and 10 feet, with heights up to 12 feet possible in northern Saipan waters.

A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

The Emergency Operations Center is advising the public and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, to avoid sailing in these conditions. Beachgoers and mariners are also advised to avoid venturing near exposed reefs and beaches especially those facing north and east as rip currents will be life threatening. (EOC)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

A pioneer in Oriental medicine

Posted On Oct 05 2016
, By
0

Presentations on ancient history next week

Posted On Oct 04 2016
, By
0

An adventure in New Zealand

Posted On Oct 03 2016
, By

A heart-saving nutrient: D-Ribose

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 5, 2016

Posted On Oct 05 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 4, 2016

Posted On Oct 04 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 3, 2016

Posted On Oct 03 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 5, 2016, 9:29 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:03 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune