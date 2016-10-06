High surf, small craft advisory today

An approaching tropical disturbance will cause at least a brief period of hazardous surf along north and east facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan between now and Thursday.

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6pm Thursday.

Waves of 5 to 7 feet will build to between 8 and 10 feet. This will cause surf to build to as high as 9 feet on north facing reefs and 12 feet on east facing reefs of Tinian and Saipan.

Surf is expected to become hazardous by last night. Surf will remain hazardous then begin to subside this afternoon. The surf will raise the risk of rip currents to high. There could also be minor beach erosion along susceptible coastlines.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6pm Thursday.

For Tinian and Saipan waters, northeast winds will reach 15 to 25 knots in the afternoon. Winds will slowly swing through east toward the south by Thursday. Combined seas of 5 to 7 feet will build to between 8 and 10 feet, with heights up to 12 feet possible in northern Saipan waters.

A high surf advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

The Emergency Operations Center is advising the public and inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, to avoid sailing in these conditions. Beachgoers and mariners are also advised to avoid venturing near exposed reefs and beaches especially those facing north and east as rip currents will be life threatening. (EOC)