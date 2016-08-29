High surf until Tuesday

CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point has issued a high surf advisory through Tuesday 6pm because swells generated from distant Typhoon Lion will cause hazardous surf and a high risk of rip currents along north and west facing reefs.

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service-Tiyan in Guam, surf will be hazardous at 8 to 10 feet through Monday night along north and west facing reefs. It will then fall to 7 to 9 feet Tuesday before falling below hazardous levels Tuesday evening.

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres is advising the general public to avoid venturing near exposed reefs and beaches, especially those facing north, as rip currents will be life threatening.