Highlights of musings with Gov. Torres and Hawaii Senator Wakai

I was last on Saipan about five months ago and when I returned a couple of weeks ago, the first thing that I noticed is the tremendous amount of economic activity taking place. New restaurants and businesses have opened, a spanking new resort is being built right in the heart of Garapan, and although I am not a gambler one cannot help but notice that casino gambling is making quite an impact on the economy. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t single out that the Beach Road Pathway lights project has begun in earnest and you can definitely tell the difference—a good amenity for visitors and locals alike. I also sensed that the outlook and attitude is definitely more upbeat judging by the confidence that was evident in general from conversations with the CNMI citizenry. Based on what one sees today, it is hard to imagine that Typhoon Soudelor ravaged Saipan a little over a year ago. Not only has Saipan recovered but you could almost adopt the moniker to describe the comeback as “Saipan Strong!”

I have also had the good fortune in Honolulu to meet and break bread on a couple of occasions with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres during his recent visits to Hawaii. Our discussions were quite stimulating, especially when we were joined by highly energetic Rep. Angel Demapan, who is oozing with ideas on how to make life better for all who call Saipan, Tinian, and Rota home. Gov. Torres, for his part, is cautiously optimistic about the positive economic results that have emanated from the Commonwealth of late. In contemplating the uses of the additional revenue that is filling the island coffers, I was happy to hear that the governor recognizes that the Commonwealth needs to plan and manage the Commonwealth’s growth in a way that not only takes care of some of your pressing priority issues today but also looks to ensure a better future by striking the perfect balance between spending and saving. I have found from my experience in government that there is no substitute for thoughtful, collaborative planning coupled with substantive community input from all sectors. This provides the necessary information and data for public officials and policymakers to incorporate into their decision-making process. It’s important to adopt the philosophy of a phrase first coined in Hawaii of a “preferred future” driven by prudent choices as opposed to a future that is thrust or forced upon you. Future generations will be the grateful beneficiaries of such a process and would be most appreciative that the current cadre of leaders in the Commonwealth deemed it important to adopt such a style of leadership in managing growth in such a wise and considerate manner.

It was also great to be back on Saipan accompanied by Hawaii State Senator Glenn Wakai, no stranger to the Marianas region from his stint as a reporter and news anchor in Guam and Saipan in the early ’90s. In fact, he was a popular face and voice of KMCV (now KSPN) News from 1993 to 1995 before returning to Hawaii where he became a fixture on the news scene there for seven years on KHON/FOX and KHNL/NBC.

He gave up his career in broadcast journalism in 2002 to enter the realm of public service because, in his words, he “wanted to pursue my passion in life.” He was a four-term member of the House of Representatives and in 2010 was elected to the Senate, where he now chairs the important Committee on Economic Development, Environment, and Technology and is emerging as a substantive leader.

Given his experience and familiarity with CNMI, I invited him to return with me to his former domicile to address the 3rd class of Pacific Century Fellows, to share his thoughts and ideas on what he describes as “one of the most exciting places in the Pacific.” The 49-year-old Wakai is deeply committed to contributing to the betterment of Micronesia. He may be ensconced thousands of miles away in Honolulu in his capacity as an elected official or as the head of his own public relations company, High Impact Communications, but there is a part of him that is constantly on the lookout for ways to assist this region. For instance, he serves as the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Palau and continues to come up with projects and programs for the Palauan community to make a difference in Hawaii.

And most impressively, through Reach Out Pacific, or REPAC, a non-profit arm that he founded, he has gathered and coordinated the shipment of millions of dollars of medical, educational, and recreational equipment to Micronesia valued at over $2.5 million over the past 10 years. He was extremely active in working with groups like the Northern Marianas Club of Hawaii, comprised of former CNMI residents residing in Hawaii, in coordinating Typhoon Soudelor relief efforts, even to the point of sending Christmas toys and books during the holiday season. As an aside, the Northern Marianas Club of Hawaii, led by Bev Fleming, is continuing to make positive inroads in the Hawaii community. They are actively involved and seeking community service projects that would help to dispel some of the negative impressions held by some of Micronesians in general.

The former KMCV anchorman had some interesting thoughts and ideas to convey to the Fellows. While recognizing the strength of Hawaii’s tourism-based economy, he shared with them his strategy and ideas on what Hawaii is doing to diversify its economy with information, technology, alternative energy, and aquaculture industries holding the most promise.

Wakai pointed out an intriguing parallel of Hawaii’s proven technology of producing pure drinking water from the depths of the ocean floor off the Kona Coast on the Big Island of Hawaii and then branding it in the marketplace with a Hawaiian trade name. He opined that CNMI had the same potential of replicating Hawaii’s model with the water coming from the depths of the Marianas Trench with the nomenclature of a Chamorro or Carolinian name that would brand the product in an enchanting and exotic way ala Fiji water.

He expressed a complete understanding of the frustration that many people have with the high cost of air transportation. He proffered a regional solution with the five chief executives of CNMI, Guam, Palau, FSM, and the Marshalls collaborating in issuing a request for proposals for air travel for their government employees with the notion of expanding it eventually to all the residents of these jurisdictions. Far from being a slam-dunk, this is certainly an idea whose time has come and worth evaluating because Wakai knows that the status quo is unacceptable.

Plans are underway for the Fellows’ annual pilgrimage to Hawaii in November. In addition to having meetings on Oahu with government, education, military, and tourism officials and a special tour and visit of the Polynesian Cultural Center, the state’s largest paid visitor attraction, a trek to the Big Island is being planned so that the Fellows can learn more about the energy, aquaculture, and science and astronomy initiatives taking place in Hawaii. Most importantly, the trip will give the Marianas Fellows opportunities to bond and network with their Hawaii counterparts. They are going to be special guests at the graduation festivities for the 15th class of PCF Hawaii. Their sojourn to Hawaii promises to be one of the indelible highlights of their year as Pacific Century Fellows. Tan Holdings executive Jerry Tan deserves a lot of credit for making it possible for the PCF program to operate in the Marianas region.