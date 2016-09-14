Hillary may drop out

Last Monday Matt Drudge (drudgereport.com) ran a story about a possible replacement for Hillary Clinton on the Democrat ticket. His source for this information was a former DNC chairperson.

The reason, as you can probably surmise, is that Mrs. Clinton is quite ill and is beset with a wide spectrum of health concerns.

Although she has not made her medical records public, the airwaves are full of medical speculation provided by well-intentioned doctors. They are concerned for her health, and rightly so.

Speculation has ranged from vascular dementia to Parkinson’s disease to pneumonia—all serious. Regardless of her specific maladies, she’s in rough shape.

On 9/11 there was a video of her fainting as she got into a van. She had to be lifted into it by secret service agents and she lost a shoe in the process. This is not good.

ABC news in New York reported that Mrs. Clinton had died at the van. This is probably not the case; but other news sources report that Hillary has hired a “body double”—which was seen exiting Chelsea Clinton’s apartment in lower Manhattan.

Although I am not a fan of the Clintons, I feel compassion for anyone who has medical problems, and Hillary appears to have more than her share.

This new event has added another fascinating chapter to the most unusual election in U.S. history. What makes it so odd is that the mainstream media—notably CNN and the New York Times—have done their best to conceal Hillary’s health problems. Even conservative Fox News has treaded lightly regarding her health.

As well, the mainstream media has openly supported Mrs. Clinton, while attempting to smear Donald Trump. CNN is especially blatant, and has been dubbed the “Clinton News Network.”

But when Mrs. Clinton fainted at the van, all bets were off, and her health concerns could no longer be ignored nor covered up. It’s clear she’s not well; and, if elected to the presidency, would she be able to fulfill the duties of office? Doesn’t appear so.

A little-known, but controversial, aspect to the Clinton campaign, is her allegiance to the Rothschild family.

In several of the emails retrieved by the FBI, there are messages from Hillary to Mrs. Rothschild in which Mrs. Clinton casts herself in a decidedly subservient role.

For conspiracy buffs this makes sense because the Rothschilds are the most powerful family in the world. Their net worth is estimated to be $500 trillion. They either own or control every bank in the world, including ours. They have extraordinary power and influence, so it’s little wonder that Hillary kneeled, via email, to Mrs. Rothschild.

One can easily infer that the Rothschilds are counting on Hillary to become the next president; someone whom they can manipulate and control. But if she is replaced on the ticket, or—even more egregious to —if Donald Trump wins the election, then the Rothschilds will have to come up with another plan for global domination.

Because the Rothschilds have such pervasive and powerful influence, they are rarely mentioned in the media. One has to seek out information from alternative news sites, and even then information is not always available.

Dr. Michael Savage is an author and conservative talk show host. His most recent book is “Scorched Earth: Restoring the Country After Obama.”

I am not a fan of Dr. Savage, ever since he stated that all gays should “get AIDS and die.” He has tempered his rhetoric slightly, but still intensely dislikes President Obama and claims that our president has deliberately destroyed the country. Savage claims that the USA has disintegrated into “a Third World nation of riots, mobs, terrorism and chaos.”

Savage goes on to say that Trump is our only choice; that it’s life under Trump and death under Clinton. Savage also states that Obama has deliberately destroyed the USA by a variety of means – primarily our open borders and the influx of undesirable foreigners. According to Savage, Obama has admitted over 100 thousand Somali and Syrian refugees, all without visas. Is this true? I don’t know, but I do know that our southern border hasn’t been secured for years and that the U.S. Border Patrol is under orders to “stand down.” It’s a mess.

It is further speculated that, if elected, Mrs. Clinton will continue Obama’s policies, which will bring about the end of the USA as it exists, and a North American Union—with Canada and Mexico will emerge. There are also rumors that the United Nations will take the country over. Again, these are simply rumors, but they keep popping up.

To be sure, we live in exciting times; and every day there is a new, often shocking, revelation.

One fascinating YouTube video makes the assertion that Mrs. Clinton’s health problems are a result of years of lying, deceitful, mean-spirited behavior. Scripture is quoted as supporting this position: “As ye sow shall ye reap.” It’s an interesting take on her many medical challenges. I am not convinced that this is true, but it’s an interesting point.

It remains to be seen if Hillary will endure as the Democrat candidate or is replaced (again, speculation: by either Vice President Joe Biden, or Senator Bernie Sanders).

In 2008, it was clear to me that the USA was on the decline, and was a motivating factor to moving out here, to the Marianas.

Life is peaceful here; there are no riots, terrorist attacks or gangland shootings. Yes, there are problems with drugs and isolated incidents of crime, but nothing like Chicago.

Here, people are respectful of the American flag; and there is a widespread respect for the U.S. Constitution, for law and order. But perhaps above all—people here are courteous, unfailingly helpful, and have a smile for a stranger.

Life isn’t perfect in the Commonwealth, but it’s closer to it than anywhere else I have ever lived.

I hope Hillary recovers from whatever is ailing her, but I also hope that Joe Biden becomes the Democrat candidate. He’s not perfect, but he has more integrity than Mrs. Clinton does.