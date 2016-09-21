Hocog proclaims Child Passenger Safety Week

Acting governor Victor B. Hocog proclaimed Sept. 18-24 as Child Passenger Safety Week last Friday at the Governor’s Office conference room on Capitol Hill.

The proclamation was made in recognition of the safety and welfare of child passengers all around the U.S. As of Sept. 16, the CNMI has joined forces with 50 states, the District of Columbia, and other U.S. territories in requiring the use of car seats for children.

The goal of the proclamation is to educate parents and caregivers about the proper transportation of children in a motorized vehicle.

Statistics show that there was an average of 321 injuries, including fatalities of children everyday in 2014. CNMI Child Restraint Usage Rate during 2014 was 71.20 percent, while 2015 saw a 6.68-percent decrease, amounting to 64.52 percent.

The CNMI is now working with safety advocates to ensure each child’s safety. Car safety checks will be held across the country, with Saturday, Sept. 24, being National Seat Check Saturday.