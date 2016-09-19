Hocog signs proclamation for Child Passenger Safety and Nat’l Seat Check Week

Acting governor Victor Hocog proclaimed Sept. 18-24, 2016 as Child Passenger Safety and National Seat Check Week last Saturday afternoon at the Governor’s Office conference room on Capitol Hill.

In his proclamation, Hocog said protecting children is everyone’s responsibility. On average, two children under 13 were killed and 308 were injured every day in 2014 while riding in cars, SUVs, pickups, and vans.

The good news is that the 2014 numbers show a significant improvement from 2013, with a 5-percent decrease in fatalities and a 10-percent decrease in injuries in 2014. Hocog said the CNMI can continue to decrease these numbers with some important steps.

“The CNMI is committed to working closely with safety advocates to help ensure child arrive safe and alive. Our goal is to educate parents and caregivers about the best ways to keep kids safe while traveling, no matter how short or long the trip,” he said in a statement.

During Child Passenger Safety Week, car seat safety checks will be held across the country. To learn more and locate an inspection station in your area, visit safercar.gov/parents. (PR)

