Hocog signs Tinian local bill

By
|
Posted on Sep 20 2016

Tag: , , ,

Acting governor Victor B. Hocog signed yesterday House Local Bill 19-67 that would appropriate $2 million to Tinian and Aguiguan. HLB 19-67 for fiscal year 2017, introduced by Rep. Edwin P. Aldan (Ind-Tinian), is now Tinian Local Law 19-14.

Sen. Jude U. Hofschneider is the local delegation chairman with senators Francisco M. Borja—the current 19th Senate president—and Francisco Q. Cruz as the other members aside from Aldan.

Hocog signed the law as Gov. Ralph DLG Torres just arrived yesterday after successive official trips to Alaska, to meet with Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, and Washington, D.C. to testify in an oversight hearing that aims to review the economic impact of the CNMI-Only Transitional Worker nonimmigrant visa program, which ends in 2019.

The funds under TLL 19-14 are specifically allotted to the Second Senatorial District of the CNMI that was under Public Law 18-56. The Tinian and Aguiguan Legislative Delegation passed HLB 19-67 last Sept. 9 after receiving public comments from the Municipality of Tinian & Aguiguan Mayor’s Office.

The TALD, based on the law, has allocated $1.1 million to restore the 25 percent retirement cut made for the retirees and survivors from the Second Senatorial District that were either residing in or outside Tinian under the Department of Finance secretary’s expenditure authority.

The Finance secretary, after the 2017 fiscal year, would give an accounting of the actual amount that was paid out for the 25 percent retirement cut restoration.

Another $485,000 is allocated for the second annual payment of an outstanding loan of $1,349,367.96 from the Marianas Public Land Trust. A 5-percent interest for the judgment Payment Installment Agreement, for the U.S. vs. Borja case, was included.

The remaining $415,000 is to support the programs and activities in the Second Senatorial District with $205,000 funding the Office of the Mayor, the Tinian Municipal Treasurer, and the Tinian Casino Gaming Control Commission.

The Tinian Municipal Scholarship would get $60,000 while $50,000 is for the monthly subsistence allowance of $200 each for 250 Tinian patients that are undergoing dialysis, and those who are suffering from cancer, multiple sclerosis, debilitating epilepsy seizure disorder, dermatomyositis, arrhythmia, hemophiliac, and post cerebral vascular accident.

Finance Secretary Larrisa Larson is the one authorized to release the $1,585,000 needed to pay the 25 percent retirement cut restoration and MPLT.

Tinian and Aguiguan Mayor Joey Patrick San Nicolas will distribute the $255,000 to the three offices—Mayor’s Office, Municipal Treasurer, and TCGCC—and the allowances of the Tinian patients while the TMS board is the expenditure authority for the remaining $50,000.

The funds will be transferred to an account set up by the Tinian Municipal Treasurer whose head will then control the disbursement of the money appropriated under TLL 19-14.

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

