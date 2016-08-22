Hocog vetoes bill to prohibit leases for live-fire training

By
|
Posted on Aug 22 2016

Tag: , , ,

Acting governor Victor B. Hocog on Friday vetoed a bill that would have prohibited the Department of Public Lands from entering into a lease for any military live fire or bombing activity.

The acting governor, in his Aug. 20 veto message, said the bill “contains a major constitutional deficiency.”

Other than the lease prohibition, Senate Bill 19-42, SSI, HDI, authored by Sen. Arnold Palacios, would have also required any public lease for any other military activity to be ratified by Northern Marianas Descent voters.

Hocog cited this requirement in explaining the constitutional deficiency.

He said in all likelihood the bill would not sustain a legal challenge on the requirement that only NMD voters may vote on a question of whether a public land lease for non-live for or bombing activity with the United States military may be approved.

“Neither the Covenant nor the Commonwealth,” Hocog wrote, “carves out an exception to voter eligibility for questions involving public land leases.”

“We must make sure that we are not forbidden by our constitution and laws when we decide on voter eligibility pertaining to this subject,” he added. “For these reasons, I am compelled to disapprove SB 19-42.”

Hocog, to close his letter, also reminded the Legislature that the CNMI and the U.S. are engaged in “902 talks,” or executive branch consultation, pursuant to the Covenant. Hocog noted that, “the centerpiece of the talks is the issue of the military’s expanded activities in the Commonwealth.”

Palacios’ bill, in its findings, noted how the CNMI Covenant made CNMI properties available to the U.S. military defense training. These were leases on Tinian and Saipan and the entire Farallon de Medinilla and its surrounding waters.

The bill notes, however, that FDM and its surrounding waters have been devastated and severely and permanently damaged as a result of the military bombing and training activities.

The bill says the Commonwealth did not anticipate such destruction, on both land and sea, when they negotiated the lease.

“With the scarce amount of land mass in the CNMI, it is imperative that our government preserve the remaining lands in the CNMI for future generations,” the bill states

The Department of Defense currently proposes to house a series of live-fire training complexes on Tinian inclusive for grenade, tank, pistol, and mortar activity.

They also propose to the lease of the entire island of Pagan for live fire training, inclusive of aerial bombing the island.

The training proposals come as part of the “CNMI Joint Military Training” project, which is still undergoing environmental review process after a chorus of public agencies balked at the deficiencies in the military’s environmental impact statement last year.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Dennis B. Chan | Reporter
Dennis Chan covers education, environment, utilities, and air and seaport issues in the CNMI. He graduated with a degree in English Literature from the University of Guam. Contact him at dennis_chan@saipantribune.com.

Related Posts

New Market Tax Credit Program now available in CNMI

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘PAL not to blame for flight delays’

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

‘Your Humanities Half-Hour’ to discuss workforce issues

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
0

CNMI U16 team up for tough grind

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By
  • CAPT WTF

    HEY, ISN’T THIS ONE OF THE GUYS THAT WAS OUT THERE…. WAY OUT THERE WITH HIS, “NEVER ON PAGAN…” CHANTS? WHY YOU GETTING SCARED NOW?

  • agnosic1

    This past week Lt. Gov. Victor B. Hocog alerted the U.S. Coast Guard to pick up a group of castaways on Pagan, including members of Earthjustice.

    Hey Earthjustice–you hate the US military–but US Coast Guard sailors have to come rescue you when you get stranded, huh?

    • Tinalakattne Yantitiyas

      Its not about hating US Mil agnosic, its about looking at saving a resource that would still give even during hard times for our future generations. Its about passing on something to our children that was passed on to us.

      I am a Veteran and love/support US Mil. My children are enlisted and currently serving. My hats off to each serving member as I know some of the trials and tribulations they and their family endures as I have been there before myself.

      But that love and support must not be mistaken or confused as a blanket approval to include the destruction of the lands of any native folks. May it be here, in Africa, the US; anywhere.

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 26, 2016, 1:19 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:33 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune