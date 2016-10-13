CRIME OF THE WEEK

Home invasion in Gualo Rai

By
|
Posted on Oct 13 2016

Tag: , , ,

Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help for a home invasion that occurred at a residence in Gualo Rai village.

Early Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2016, at about 2:47am, the Department of Public Safety responded to the incident and found the victim, a 44-year-old local female, in the living room with her hands tied behind her back and tape covering her mouth. Police learned the victim was asleep in her bedroom when she awoke to the sound of the bedroom window shattering. Three to five suspects, possibly male, dressed in black clothing, wearing black masks and dark shoes, entered her bedroom while the victim ran down her hallway but was captured by the suspects.

The suspect(s) assaulted the victim by punching her in the head several times while other suspect(s) tied her arms behind her back and taped her mouth shut. During the assault the victim’s roommate arrived at the residence. The suspects escaped through the same window and the victim ran away to the neighbors for help and the police were contacted. The victim suffered minor injuries to her face and refused transport to the hospital by Department of Fire and Emergency Management Services ambulance. A cell phone was missing.

DPS and Crime Stoppers need your help. Please contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 234- 7272 should you want to remain anonymous or use our website at www.nmicrimestoppers.net Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest. It pays to call. (Crime Stoppers)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Must Watch

