House bill proposes to create a development planning office

Posted on Mar 16 2017

Senate President Arnold I. Palacios (R-Saipan) has introduced a Senate bill to create an Office of Planning Development that would help manage the rapid economic growth the CNMI is currently experiencing.

Palacios said that proper planning is needed in the CNMI as it is currently going through a lot of changes when it comes to economic growth and development.

“However, the CNMI does not have a master plan outlining comprehensive land use, the establishment of communities, schools, roads, and infrastructure, and the development of economic districts and businesses,” Palacios said.

“Currently, individuals, developers, and investors are constructing homes, buildings, hotels, apartments, and other major developments without the benefit of a CNMI comprehensive sustainable plan.”

He said the plan would ensure the current infrastructure of the islands could accommodate new developments, aside from having a comprehensive sustainable development plan, which would guarantee the protection of the CNMI’s limited resources—land, natural, and human.

Palacios said there’s a need to improve the CNMI’s planning process so the government and the private sector would be effective in working with different agencies, be able to provide a plan on how to wisely use its limited resources, and guidance when it comes to future developments.

“Improving the planning process in the CNMI means utilizing the existing expertise within the various CNMI planning agencies as well as obtaining and incorporating information from the public and business communities regarding the nature, extent, and areas of most desirable growth and conservation,” Palacios said.

The proposed Office of Planning and Development would serve as the main agency that would provide all information when it comes to development, planning, and resource use in the CNMI.

“The purpose is to establish a CSDP that shall serve as a guide for the future long-range development of the CNMI, using and improving existing plans, maps, and other resources. [To also] identify the goals, objectives, policies, and priorities,” said Palacios.

“Provide a basis for determining priorities and allocating limited resources such as public funds, services, human resources, land, energy, water, and other resources; improve coordination of federal and CNMI plans, policies, programs, projects, and regulatory activities; and to establish a system for plan formulation and program coordination to provide for an integration of all major CNMI and individual island activities.”

A director would head the CNMI OPD that would be appointed by the governor. He or she would analyze and interpret development trends in coordinating and supervising the execution of plans.

The appointee or candidate must have a bachelor’s degree either in planning, architecture, engineering, business administration, public administration, or a related field from a U.S.-accredited university, and must have seven years of administrative management experience.

A person that holds a master’s or doctorate degree in any of these fields of learning is also qualified as long as the candidate had at least four years of administrative management experience.

The rapid development happening on Saipan is expected to cause some problems like traffic, power generation, and public transportation.
 

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

    Oh come on…..Who is kidding who? This is just another opportunity to hire somebody’s ne’er-do-well nephew, wife, or some other crony to a sinecure position. Who on this island has familiarity with municipal planning? Who has a degree in urban administration? We could fill a small room from top to bottom with all of the planning reports that have been made yet none of them have ever been implemented. No more study groups, blue ribbon commissions, ad hoc committees with members composed of the same retreads who have caused our problems and in whose self-interests they will only serve.

    I thought there was a comprehensive land use plan… or at least a zoning one. But it isn’t followed or adhered to for the most part. How about instead of wasting a couple years drafting a new plan that won’t be followed, you start enforcing existing requirements and hire somebody with a lick of experience in the field to oversee it. And THEY can help develop a new one. And rather than creating an entire new office of do-nothing bureaucrats, lawyers, and locals with the proper last names, you could just add one or two positions with some actual oversight CLOUT, task them to lead DPW and the Zoning board, and advertise the position for a competitive US wage for candidates with 10+ years experience in Urban Land Use & Planning. The college I graduated from had an entire major devoted to Urban Land Use & Planning, and all US municipalities were tasked with having a master plan drafted several years back, so many of these professionals may be looking to move on to the next thing now. Easy pickins. The last thing we need is ANOTHER 3-letter agency that doesn’t do jack.

