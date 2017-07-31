House OKs $20.7M bill to pay off Mangabao, others

Bill stops further accumulation over $1M in annual interest
By
|
Posted on Jul 31 2017

Tag: , , ,

The House of Representatives passed Friday a bill that pays off the government’s largest land compensation debt in the amount of about $16 million, hours after the Office of the Governor identified funds available for appropriation.

The legislation appropriates $20.7 million for various land compensation judgments that have been accruing millions of dollars in interest over the years. Those include the $16 million owed the estate of Maria Mangabao, the $3 million owed the heirs of Rita Rogolifoi, the over $500,000 owed the estate of Vicente S. Muna, the over $900,000 owed the estate of Cresencio I. Manglona, and the over $80,000 owed Luisa B. Quitugua.

All in all, the bill, if passed by the Senate, is set to relieve the Commonwealth government of over $20 million in land compensation debt and an annual accruing interest rate of over $1 million.

The largest of the amount owed is that of the Mangabao estate. After being filed back in 1997, the heirs of the Mangabao family are set to finally receive their long-awaited compensation.

Michael Dotts, who has been handling the case since 2007, specified that interest has been accruing at a rate of $2,880 per day, adding up to an amount of over $16 million throughout the years.

“There is a lot of people in this family, maybe about 3,000 people; they are going to get paid,” said Dotts. He added that the passing of the bill is “good for the Commonwealth” as it cuts the accruing interest as the days go by.

“We are making more than a million dollars a year in interest on this case,” he said, adding that the “Commonwealth has a moral obligation to pay judgments.”

According to Dotts, the family should see the money start “flowing down” soon. He added that since Maria Mangabao passed away, several generations since her passing have to be reviewed in order for the right heirs to receive their compensations.

“It’s a very large family at this point because the initial matriarch passed away long ago,” he said, adding that the petition for partial distribution has already been filed to get “the money flowing down.”

The author of the bill, Ways and Means Committee chair Rep. Angel Demapan (R-Saipan) told the media that his committee was told that morning that there is $28 million available for appropriation.

House Bill 20-103 HS1 passed the House with a 19-0 vote. Rep. Edwin Aldan (R-Saipan) abstained since he is one of the heirs of the Mangabao estate.

According to Demapan, of the $28 million in funding, $20.7 million went to land compensation payments, leaving enough to comply with the constitutional mandate of appropriating 25 percent for supplemental appropriations.

“We would do that in subsequent legislation,” he said, adding that the appropriation was focused on the land compensation payments. A different appropriation bill would be worked on for the remaining funds.

“At this point, we don’t know what will be included [in the future appropriation] yet,” he disclosed.

Demapan referred to the land payment measure as a “landmark legislation.”

“It’s a good day for the Commonwealth. Although we still have outstanding land compensations to take care of, at least taking this step and [removing] $20 million from our books and the obligation of the government, the government becomes more financially solvent as we move along,” he said.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Blanco: AG bill does not clip AG’s power

Posted On Jul 12 2017
, By

Bill taxing betel nut awaits Senate action

Posted On Jul 10 2017
, By

Chamber: Added ID for CW workers redundant

Posted On Jul 10 2017
, By
0

House passes tax exemption bill for local artists

Posted On Jun 28 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

July 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - July 31, 2017

Posted On Jul 31 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 28, 2017

Posted On Jul 28 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 27, 2017

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Life and Style

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Get a taste of Southeast Asia at ARC

Posted On Jun 12 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

SVES to host Open House

Posted On Jul 28 2017

SVES disseminates important info

Posted On Jul 27 2017

Proposal to allow HS students to eat lunch outside cafeteria nixed

Posted On Jul 24 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 1, 2017, 12:38 AM
Cloudy
Cloudy
29°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 3 m/s SSE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:47 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune