House OKs budget with 80- pct. pay hike for lawmakers

Budget bill passes House two months before deadline
By
|
Posted on Aug 01 2017

Tag: , , ,

After four recesses, three proposed floor amendments, and two and a half months of committee level efforts, the House of Representatives swiftly passed the fiscal year 2018 budget yesterday after a two-hour discussion that mainly focused on the legality of an 80-percent salary hike for elected officials.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, in his proposed $145-million budget for fiscal year 2018, took into consideration Public Law 19-83, which set a new base salary schedule and increased ceiling for classified civil service employees, including an 80-percent salary hike for elected officials and an appropriation of $2.8 million, or a 5-percent increase, for civil service employee salaries.

The fiscal year 2018 budget bill indicates an annual increase of $30,700 for each House and Senate member while mayors of each senatorial district will get an annual increase of $31,800, effectively bumping legislators’ budgets to $70,000 per annum and $75,000 per annum for mayors.

The budget bill was passed in the form of House Bill 20-105 HD2 and a vote of 17-3.

Reps. Ed Propst (Ind-Saipan), Vinson Sablan (Ind-Saipan), and minority leader Edmund Villagomez (Ind-Saipan) voted against the bill because of the salary hike.

Of three proposed floor amendments, only one was denied: the one introduced by Propst to re-appropriate the 80-percent salary hike intended for elected officials of the 20th Legislature to the Department of Public Safety.

Propst had proposed that, instead of appropriating a total of $1,018,772 for the 80-percent increased salaries of elected officials, the money would be better off being used by DPS. He pointed out that entry-level DPS officers make about $21,600 per annum, while the nationwide median is at $49,000.

“One way to get the best [for DPS] is to increase the salary,” he said, citing the large disparity in salaries.

Propst also pointed out that the 19th Legislature had a pecuniary interest when it acted to approve the bill that authorized the pay increase. He said the body voted for the bill after the 2016 elections. That means those who were re-elected to the 20th Legislature should have either abstained or declined to vote on the measure since they already knew they were going into office, he said.

“In [voting for House Bill 19-03], those who were re-elected in the 20th Legislature should have abstained or should not have voted on the salary increases because if I got elected and I voted for a salary increase, I have an interest in that. I am going to personally benefit from that,” Propst said.

He raised the possibility of taxpayer lawsuits and public scrutiny if the increase is implemented.

Despite Propst’s efforts, his floor amendment was defeated by an outstanding vote, which led House Speaker Ralph Demapan (R-Saipan) to believe a roll-call vote was unnecessary.

House Ways and Means chair Rep. Angel Demapan (R-Saipan) introduced a floor amendment that effectively authorizes the CNMI Scholarship Office to administer $1.95 million in Commonwealth Worker Fee funds, or CW1 funds, as proposed by Torres in the past.

The Northern Marianas Trades Institute, in a letter addressed to Senate President Arnold I. Palacios, had opposed this, while the Torres administration said the call was to “achieve greater transparency” in the handling of the funds.

Rep. Blas “BJ” Jonathan Attao (Ind-Saipan) introduced a floor amendment that required expenditure authorities for each government business unit to submit expenditure reports. The floor amendment, with the assistance of Reps. Ivan A. Blanco (R-Saipan) and Joseph Deleon Guerrero (R-Saipan), required the expenditure reports to be submitted to the Legislature 30 days after the end of each quarter.

HB 20-105 HD2 now heads to the Senate. It is expected to be referred to the Fiscal Affairs Committee chaired by Sen. Jude Hofschneider (R-Tinian) for adoption before the Senate could act on the bill.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

‘It’s never too early for a budget

Posted On Aug 03 2017
, By

Star Marianas sues CPA for allegedly unreasonable user fees

Posted On Aug 03 2017
, By

Help sought to avert EPA funding crisis

Posted On Aug 03 2017
, By

‘80-pct. salary hike is problematic’

Posted On Aug 02 2017
, By
  • Ioanes

    It must be early Christmas on the hill for da guys and gals, di ba?

  • Shame on all of you

    Commissioner of Education had asked for a salary increase for the most important department “Education” but selfish and greedy leaders disapproved for it is not enough for their own 80℅ salary increase. (Their excuse was other budgets for other departments will be cut)Wow next election I will not vote for any of you sitting down in office. People of the CNMI don’t be blinded because our leaders our only thinking of their pockets. Vote wise for the next election people. I’m really disappointed with our leaders.

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - August 3, 2017

Posted On Aug 03 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 2, 2017

Posted On Aug 02 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 1, 2017

Posted On Aug 01 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GMS to host academic quiz bee, talent show

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

OES information out

Posted On Aug 01 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Håfa Adai Pledge familia welcomes new members

Posted On Jul 20 2017

Partners unveil APC machines on Saipan

Posted On Jul 19 2017

Weather Forecast

August 3, 2017, 7:41 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
30°C
real feel: 41°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:46 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune