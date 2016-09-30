House resolution wants deadline extension on mine, quarry regulation

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

Rep. Angel A. Demapan (R-Saipan) pre-filed a House Joint Resolution to urge Gov. Ralph DLG Torres to request U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Thomas Perez to extend the deadline for the CNMI coming under the purview of the Mine Safety and Health Administration. HJR 19-13 was pre-filed last Sept. 20.

The resolution wants MHSA to extend the date to begin regulating quarries and mines in the CNMI and request for provision of assistance from the Educational Field and Small Mine Services. It also wanted to help ensure mine and quarry operators remain in compliance with U.S. federal laws, rules, and regulations.

“Essentially, the intent is to request an extension from U.S. DOL’s MHSA regarding its implementation of federal rules and regulations on mines and quarry operators in the CNMI,” said Demapan.

MHSA is a federal government agency under DOL that enforces safety and health rules for all U.S. mines regardless of size, number of employees, commodity mined, or method of extraction.

Provisions of the Federal Mine Safety and Health Act of 1977 as amended by the Mine Improvement and New Emergency Response Act of 2006 were also carried out by MHSA. In May of last year, MHSA officials met with all CNMI mine and quarry operators on Saipan.

MHSA national manager Kevin Deel and western district manager Wyatt Andrews told CNMI mine and quarry operators that they would begin their regulatory enforcement in the next five years according to what the law states.

The plan, however, changed in another meeting held in March of this year where MHSA told them that they would begin enforcing the regulations starting next week.

Demapan said MHSA never had a formal presence in the CNMI since the termination of the Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, “It was only in April 2016 did MHSA require all mine and quarry operators to attend educational outreach program.

“[A] program that did not consist of useful content and was superbly inferior to the other trainings that MHSA usually provides to the rest of the U.S.”

Demapan added the mining and quarrying businesses also contribute to the CNMI economy with taxes the company pays, creation of job opportunities, good landscaping, and income generation. “Due to the short amount of time left, it would be strenuously burdensome and costly to abide to these federal regulations that MHSA would enforce.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

$1K excise tax on pistols declared unconstitutional

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By
0

Crutchfield part of 902-led visit to Pagan

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By
0

Betances: Don’t be a stranger on your homeland

Posted On Sep 30 2016
, By
0

FY 2017 budget signed into law

Posted On Sep 29 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 29, 2016, 10:18 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 1 m/s SSW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:07 PM
sunset: 8:08 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune